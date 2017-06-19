Canadian Governor General of Canada David Johnston adjusts his kippa on November 2, 2016 during a visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial museum in Jerusalem commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis during World War II. AFP PHOTO/GALI TIBBON / AFP / GALI TIBBON (Photo credit should read GALI TIBBON/AFP/Getty Images) | GALI TIBBON via Getty Images

Governor General David Johnston apologized Monday for a flippant comment he made likening indigenous peoples to immigrants, rather than descendants of the original inhabitants of Canada.

Hours before he appointed 29 people, including Gord Downie, to the Order of Canada for outstanding indigenous leadership, he tweeted an explanation, calling his choice of words a “miscommunication.”

And I want to clarify a miscommunication. Our Indigenous peoples are not immigrants. They are the original peoples of this land. — David Johnston (@GGDavidJohnston) June 19, 2017

In an interview with The House on Thursday, host Chris Hall asked Johnston a question on theme with Canada’s upcoming 150th birthday, “What kind of country are we?”

Johnston responded by calling Canada “a smart and caring country.”

He continued: “We’re a country based on immigration going right back to our quote indigenous people unquote, who were immigrants as well, 10, 12, 14,000 years ago.”

Listen to Johnston’s comments starting at the 1:32 mark:

Johnston then referred to a quote he attributed to former President Barack Obama, who himself borrowed it from Martin Luther King Jr.

“The arc of history inclines upward to justice,” said the governor general. He continued by saying Canada needs to make “diversity work to our advantage” by continuing to be an inclusive country.

“And recognizing the obligation that each of us as citizens, to see that as a responsibility,” he said.

Johnston’s “quote indigenous people unquote” phrasing raised eyebrows with some listeners.

The effing Governor General doesn't know the difference between IMMIGRATION and MIGRATION and denies Indigenous people are real. https://t.co/FuRqA0HgIp — Billy, Just Billy (@BillyArmagh) June 18, 2017

The Governor General of Canada just called Indigenous people immigrants. I'm kind of pissed off about this. — Alex Powell (@aa_powell) June 19, 2017

Save your Crown/Settler myth for your late-night bedtime stories that allow your colonial mindset to rest at night, @GGDavidJohnston. — Ryan McMahon (@RMComedy) June 17, 2017

GG’s Order of Canada ceremony apology

In a statement to HuffPost Canada on Monday, spokeswoman Melanie Primeau said there was no malicious intent with Johnston’s choice of words.



“The Governor General intended no disrespect during his interview on CBC The House when he referred to Indigenous peoples as immigrants who came to this land thousands of years ago, or by using ‘quote/unquote’ in talking about Indigenous peoples,” Primeau said in an email.



“He has since apologized for not expressing himself correctly, recognizing that Indigenous Peoples are the original peoples of this land.”



First Nations leader Max Gros-Louis (L) poses with Governor General David Johnston after being awarded the rank of Member in the Order of Canada during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Feb. 12, 2016. (Photo: Chris Wattie/Reuters)

During Monday’s Order of Canada ceremony, Johnston offered a correction to his tone-deaf phrasing.

He made his comment before a room full of distinguished leaders shortlisted for their efforts in strengthening indigenous communities across the country.

“And let me apologize for not expressing myself correctly on this matter recently: Indigenous peoples are the original peoples of this land,” he said.

Johnston is near the end of his tenure as Canada’s 28th governor general. After accepting a two-year extension from former prime minister Stephen Harper, his term will end in September.

