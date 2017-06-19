Canada Living
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Joss Whedon's Sexist 'Wonder Woman' Script Leaked And It Sounds God-Awful

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Yikes!

Joss Whedon is coming under fire on social media for a leaked ‘Wonder Woman’ script he allegedly began writing in late 2005, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

wonder woman

The script first appeared on Indieground Films in May and many believe it is genuine because of the Silver Pictures, watermark, 2006 date, and snappy dialogue that matches Whedon’s signature style, The Daily Dot reports. It had drawn vitriol at the time, which died down but resurged this week after a Twitter thread ripping into it went viral.

Raye Sashayed (@_sashayed) shared what she considered the worst parts of the script and summed up that it was "gut-deep bad, angry and depressing," especially in light of how well received Jenkins’s "Wonder Woman" has been.


"To say she is beautiful is almost to miss the point. She is elemental, as natural and wild as the luminous flora surrounding. Her dark hair waterfalls to her shoulders in soft arcs and curls. Her body is curvaceous, but taut as a drawn bow. She wears burnished metal bracelets on both wrists, wide and intricately detailed. Her shift is of another era; we'd call it ancient Greek. She is barefoot," states the script's introduction to the character.

Whedon has admitted in the past he pictured Angelina Jolie while writing his version of "Wonder Woman."

The script also features an awfully racist and stereotypical portrayal of a "gangster"-type villain, has Diana sexy-dance to distract male villains and has multiple characters refer to Diana as a "bitch" and "whore."


It also has Steve deliver this incredibly fun and empowering line, "You’re not a hero, Diana. You’re a fucking tourist." Whee!

For Whedon, a self-proclaimed champion of women in media, the negativity isn't new. He is a polarizing figure with as many critics as he has supporters.

An entire Tumblr blog, Joss Whedon Is Not A Feminist, serves to showcase what it considers examples of the the director’s misogyny. Whedon has also been criticized for his depiction of Marvel’s Black Widow in "Avengers: Age of Ultron," where he seemingly equates being infertile with being a monster, and reduces what was a strong female character to the role of love interest for the Hulk. Others believe he fired actress Charisma Carpenter without warning from his show "Angel" because she dared to become pregnant.

joss whedon

More generally, many of the criticisms levelled at Whedon simply point out that while "Buffy The Vampire Slayer’s" portrayal of women was groundbreaking in the 1990s, Whedon’s feminism is now out of date and one-note, often focusing on thin white women who are physically strong but emotionally weak.

"I wish he hadn’t turned, in 20 years, from the man who wanted to see the blonde girl in the horror movie survive and thrive into the rich bastard who thought it was funny to call Natasha Romanoff a cunt on IMAX and who called her a monster for being the victim of medical abuse," one Tumblr post sums up.

Whedon’s feminism is now seen as out of date and one-note, often focusing on thin white women who are physically strong but emotionally weak.

Patty Jenkin’s 2017 film, meanwhile, isn’t without its own criticisms. Several outlets have complained the film only serves to empower white women and lacks intersectionality. Others have criticized the fact that while it is directed by a woman, it’s written by men, and all of its producers are men except Deborah Snyder — wife of fellow producer Zack.

For Whedon's part, the writer-director has been very supportive of the final "Wonder Woman" film. The "Buffy" creator has described the film as a "goddamn delight" and hit back at critics of several women-only screenings.

The re-emergence of Whedon’s script on the heels of Jenkins’s "Wonder Woman" has served as a reminder of what the blockbuster could have looked like if Warner Brothers hadn’t decided to take a chance on Jenkins.


Many fans have expressed concerns about Whedon, who is signed on to direct a "Batgirl" film for Warner Brothers, which many worry will have similar tones to the leaked script.


Hopefully Whedon finds a way to pull his feminism out of the ‘90s in time for his newest superhero ventures.

Also on HuffPost:

Close
10 Things We'll Always Love About 'Buffy'
of
  • Rupert Giles

    On paper, a teenage girl and a middle-aged man should be a recipe for creepiness, but thanks to the stuffy charm of Anthony Stewart Head, pretty much every Buffy fan wanted his or her own encyclopedic British mentor. Whether he was cleaning his glasses in a disapproving fashion, lamenting technology or playing the most hilarious drunkard ever, we all know that Buffy would've been nothing without her loyal Watcher.

  • "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" had many standout episodes, but there are just a few that are universally beloved and simultaneously gut-wrenching. "The Body," which saw the death of Joyce Summers, Buffy's mother, featured no music. The performances from the cast were raw -- let's not forget Anya's speech -- and the imagery stayed with viewers. It was an episode that further proved "Buffy" wasn't just a show about a girl fighting monsters.

  • Buffyisms

    From "Fire bad, tree pretty" to "If the apocalypse comes, beep me," "Buffy" had wisdom, snark and insults for every occasion. Like most of Joss Whedon's writing, "Buffy's" one-liners never go out of style, even if beepers and scrunchies have. So the next time one of your friends is acting like they have the emotional maturity of a blueberry scone, don't forget to say, "Bored now," before you wander off. Image via Delicate Flower on Tumblr.

  • "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" has had its fair share of creepy moments and monsters, but The Gentlemen take the cake when it comes to scariest. "Hush" featured the residents of Sunnydale losing their ability to speak and for about 30 minutes there was no dialogue in the episode. The Gentlemen were coming for seven hearts and it was up to Buffy and her friends to stop the murdering monsters and get the town's voices back. Joss Whedon was nominated for an Emmy for writing the episode.

  • Villains We Loved To Hate (And Kinda Love)

    While some of "Buffy's" big bads were kind of underwhelming, for every Adam, there was a Drusilla, Glory or Mayor Wilkins, each with an intoxicating mix of sassiness and psychosis. "Buffy" created villains you loved to hate, and then, in the case of Spike and Faith, evolved them back into characters you couldn't help but love.

  • Pulling off a musical episode is no easy task for a TV show. But "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" did it. The cast all sang -- albeit some better than others -- and Joss Whedon had a hand in creating all the music. It wasn't just a throwaway episode -- "Once More With Feeling" set things up for the rest of the season: Buffy's struggles with being back to life, Buffy and Spike, Willow's magic abuse and split from Tara, Xander and Anya's problems and Giles' departure. Good luck getting this song out of your head.

  • Angel

    Before Bella and Edward, Elena and Stefan/Damon or Sookie and Bill/Eric, there was Buffy and Angel, with a romance that set many teenage hearts aflutter back in the '90s. Not only did the couple have to contend with a major age difference and an aversion to sunlight, they also couldn't hook up without Angel turning into a homicidal monster -- Romeo and Juliet had nothing on these two. David Boreanaz's character was layered enough to merit his own equally compelling spinoff, which ran for five seasons from 1999-2004.

  • "Normal Again," a late entry into the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" collection of stellar episodes, turned the Buffyverse on its head. What if Buffy wasn't really the Slayer and just some troubled girl? The episode took place in normal Sunnydale and with Buffy Summers in a mental institution. Which was real: the place with monsters and a Hellmouth or the one with a disturbed girl? Well, the episode ended with viewers asking the very question.

  • Willow And Tara's Relationship

    Sure, Willow had a relationship with Oz for a few seasons, but with Tara, the character really came into her own. The two witches brought new life to the series and portrayed a lesbian relationship in a relatively normal and positive light ... until Tara was murdered and Willow turned evil.

  • The Mutant Enemy Logo

    While most production company logos are just another name that everyone ignores after the credits, Joss Whedon's Mutant Enemy was every bit as quirky and memorable as the show that preceded it -- especially when certain episodes, such as "Becoming" and "Once More With Feeling" offered a variation on the usual "grr, argh" catchphrase.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations