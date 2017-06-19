Canada Politics
Edition: ca
Region: ALL

Tories Ask Trudeau If He'll Balance Budget When Pigs Fly, Hell Freezes Over

 |  By
Posted: Updated:
Print

Conservatives want to know if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans on balancing the federal budget when pigs fly or when hell freezes over.

Opposition House Leader Candice Bergen posed the tongue-in-cheek question to Trudeau in the House of Commons Monday as Tories pressed the prime minister about his deficit spending.

 

Bergen noted during question period that the prime minister refused to answer a “direction question” about “when — if ever — he plans on balancing the budget” during a TV interview that aired over the weekend.

She said that future generations facing a big tab because of Trudeau’s “excessive spending” deserve a straight answer on when the books will be balanced.

Trudeau responded these were all arguments he’d heard before — ones that formed the core of the Conservatives’ election platform in 2015 that was “soundly rejected by Canadians because it focused on balancing the budget at all costs.”

The prime minister lauded his government for investing in a “brighter future” for Canadians through infrastructure and middle class tax cuts, financed by raising taxes on the richest Canadians.

“All things those members stood against,” he said.

justin trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks in the House of Commons on June 19, 2017. (Photo: The Canadian Press)

But Liberals pledged in 2015 to run deficits no larger than $10 billion per year, with a return to balance by the end of their mandate. This year’s budget projected a deficit of $28.5 billion, nearly three times the cap Trudeau promised two summers ago, with no path back to black.

Tory MP Alain Rayes, who kicked off question period, also wanted to know what happened to those “modest deficits” Trudeau promised on the campaign trail.

“He’s being completely irresponsible with taxpayer money and he’s doing it at the expense of our children and grandchildren,” Rayes said of the prime minister before asking him to “tell Canadians once and for all” when they will return to balance.

Trudeau said Canadians chose more spending when they elected Liberals instead of “two parties wanting to make cuts at any price" — a dig at New Democrats who also campaigned on balanced budgets.

The investments being made are needed after 10 years of Tory “mismanagement,” he said.

PM pressed during TV interview

Those are much the same arguments Trudeau made in his sit-down with "The West Block"’s Vassy Kapelos, who asked him several times to share his strategy to tackle bulging deficits.

The prime minister lauded investments that he said would help grow the economy in “meaningful, tangible ways” but wouldn’t commit to a date on balancing the books.

“This country needs growth after 10 years of sluggish growth under (former prime minister Stephen) Harper,” he said.

Watch Trudeau’s “West Block” interview below:


With a file from The Canadian Press

Subscribe to our podcast
Follow us on Facebook

Also on HuffPost:

Close
Trudeau Government's Broken Promises (So Far)
of

  • Justin Trudeau's Liberals have kept many of the promises they made on the campaign trail but others have fallen by the wayside. Here's a look at some of the bigger election pledges abandoned by the Trudeau government (so far). (Information courtesy of The Canadian Press)

  • Electoral Reform

    Liberals pledged to usher in a new electoral system in time for the next election, guaranteeing that the 2015 vote would be the last conducted under first-past-the-post. That plan was abandoned in February 2017.

  • $10 Billion Deficits

    Run deficits of less than $10 billion in each of the first three years of the mandate, still reducing the debt-to-GDP ratio each year and balancing the books in the final year. The Liberals' inaugural budget projects deficits for at least five years, totalling $113 billion, including almost $30 billion this year alone. The government still hopes to lower the debt-to-GDP ratio over the course of the mandate. (Photo: Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau)

  • 'Revenue Neutral' Tax Break

    The tax break for middle-income earners was to be "revenue neutral,'" paid for by hiking taxes on the wealthiest one per cent. In fact, it will cost the federal treasury $1.2 billion a year.

  • Small Business Tax Cut

    Reduce the small business tax rate to nine per cent from 11 per cent. (Photo: Small Business Minister Bardish Chagger)

  • Defence Spending

    Maintain funding levels for the Canadian Armed Forces. The government pushed back $3.7 billion for new equipment to 2020. (Photo: Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan)

  • That Whole Jets Thing

    Immediately scrap the planned $44-billion purchase of F-35 stealth fighter jets, launch open and transparent competition to replace the current CF-18 fighter jets and reallocate the savings to the navy. The government now proposes to buy a handful of Super Hornet aircraft as a stopgap measure.

  • Home Care Spending

    Immediately invest $3 billion over four years to improve home care. This promise is now tied to negotiations with the provinces and territories on a new health accord. (Photo: Health Minister Jane Philpott)

  • What About That Cap?

    Cap how much can be claimed through the stock option deduction on annual gains higher than $100,000.

  • Door-To-Door Mail

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's verbal promise to "restore" door-to-door home mail delivery. The government is committed only to stopping any further reduction in home delivery while it conducts a review of Canada Post's operations.

  • UP NEXT: Trudeau's Selfies

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, shown here taking a selfie with a child on Parliament Hill in October 2015, is no stranger to posing for a photo. Though Conservatives have given him a hard time over the practice, Trudeau says it's all about staying connected to people. Click through this gallery to see more times Trudeau indulged a request for a selfie..

  • Trudeau poses with a crowd in Bridgetown, N.S. on August 16, 2016.

  • Trudeau poses with an elder after receiving a ceremonial headdress while visiting the Tsuut'ina First Nation near Calgary, Alta., Friday, March 4, 2016.

  • Trudeau poses after a youth Q&A with Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto at the Museum of Nature, on Tuesday, June 28, 2016 in Ottawa...

  • A street party for Fete Nationale in Montreal on Friday, June 24, 2016...

  • After a group photo of parliamentarians to mark the 150th anniversary of Parliament Wednesday June 8, 2016 in Ottawa...

  • With employees of the STM maintenance centre in Montreal, Que., April 5, 2016...

  • At the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington, D.C., on Friday, April 1, 2016.

  • With a supporter at a rally in Ottawa on October 20, 2015, hours after Liberals won the federal election...

  • After he delivered remarks at the Komagata Maru Apology reception in Ottawa Wednesday May 18, 2016...

  • With members of the public on the way to his swearing in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Wednesday, November 4, 2015.

  • With teacher Linsdsay Stuart, from Regina, at the Prime Minister's Awards for Teaching Excellence in Ottawa on Thursday May 12, 2016.

  • At the Liberal Party cabinet retreat in Kananaskis, Alta., Sunday, April 24, 2016...

  • UP NEXT: Three Amigos Summit 2016

  • U.S. President Barack Obama and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hug as the president leaves Parliament Hill on Wednesday, June 29, 2016.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama addresses Parliament in the House of Commons on Wednesday, June 29, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau share a laugh with U.S. President Barack Obama after his address

  • U.S. President Barack Obama is greeted by children as he arrives on Parliament Hill on Wednesday, June 29, 2016.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama signs the guest book during a welcome ceremony after arriving on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, as Speaker of the House of Commons Geoff Regan, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and Speaker of the Senate George Furey look on, Wednesday, June 29, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and U.S. President Barack Obama take part in the closing press conference of the North American Leaders' Summit at the National Gallery of Canada.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Neito stand in front of Parliament Hill for a group photo during the North America Leaders' Summit at the National Gallery of Canada.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and U.S. President Barack Obama take part in the North American Leaders Summit at the National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 29, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomes U.S. President Barack Obama to the North American Leaders' Summit in Ottawa, Wednesday June 29, 2016.

  • U.S. President Barack Obama talks with Governor General of Canada David Johnston on the tarmac upon his arrival at Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport on Wednesday, June 29, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto pose for a photograph along with Governor General David Johnston and his wife Sharon Johnston before attending a state dinner in honour of the Mexican President at Rideau Hall the official residence of the Governor General in Ottawa, Tuesday June 28, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto toast Governor General David Johnston at a state dinner in honour of the Mexican President at Rideau Hall the official residence of the Governor General in Ottawa, Tuesday June 28, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers a question as Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto listens during a Q&A with youth at the Museum of Nature, on Tuesday, June 28, 2016 in Ottawa.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto start the day with a run across the Alexandra Bridge from Ottawa to Gatineau, Quebec on Tuesday, June 28, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto in his office on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 28, 2016.

  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto at a dinner at Casa Loma in Toronto on Monday, June 27, 2016.

  • Mexico's president Enrique Pena Nieto inspects during military ceremony in Quebec City Monday, June 27, 2016.

  • Mexico's president Enrique Pena Nieto listens to the music during a ceremony in front of Canadian Governor General David Johnston, on Monday, June 27, 2016 in Quebec City.

  • Mexico President Enrique Pena Nieto and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard attend a press conference in Quebec City, Monday, June 27, 2016.

  • People protest against a visit by Mexico President Enrique Pena Nieto in Quebec City, Monday, June 27, 2016.

Share
Tweet
Advertisement
Share this
close
Current Slide

Suggest a correction

 

Conversations