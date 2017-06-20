The Best Kids' Podcasts To Turn Time In The Car Into A Pleasure
At some point this summer, you're probably going to have to get your kids into the car for an extended period of time. Maybe it's a trek to the grandparents, maybe it's a full-blown road trip. But whatever the reason, you're going to have to find something to listen to.
And while we love playlists as much as the next parent (take us back to our undergrad days, Green Day!), there comes a point when you just can't air guitar to "Walk This Way" any longer. Enter, the podcast.
As you probably already know, podcasts come in the form of anything from true crime mysteries to in-depth interviews to behind-the-scenes looks at the advertising industry. But they also come in the form of family-friendly options.
In honour of the season of "get in the car, kids, we're going," we've pulled together a list of the best podcasts for kids, noting the subject matter, age range and where to get them. Don't forget to subscribe while you still have readily accessible wifi.
500 Words The what: Short stories written by kids and read on-air, with a theme each week. The who: Kids ages 5 to 13 The where: iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher
Astronomy Cast The what: For all the space lovers out there, you have found your people. The hosts delve into the mysteries of the universe (and the tools they use to find them out) in this out-of-this-world show. The who: Kids ages 10+ The where: iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher
Book Club For Kids The what: This one takes a little more preparation, but if your kid loves to read, tune them into this weekly book discussion that has real kids talking about a specific tome. The who: Kids ages 9+ The where: iTunes, Stitcher, Soundcloud
Brains On The what: A science podcast that takes the questions of kids (and adults) and explores the answers in a highly entertaining fashion. The who: Kids ages 5+ The where: iTunes, Stitcher
The Cramazingly Incredifun Sugarcrash Kids Podcast The what: Songs and stories from this kid entertainment group, with cute effects and a few moral lessons along the way. The who: Kids ages 4 to 10 The where: iTunes, Stitcher
Dream Big Podcast The what: A mom and her daughter interview people who have their dream jobs to discover what it means to follow your passion. The who: Kids ages 6 to 12 The where: iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, Soundcloud, iHeartRadio
The Radio Adventures of Eleanor Amplified The what: The tales of a pint-sized journalist out to get big scoops and discover what it means to uncover the truth along the way. The who: Kids ages 8 to 12 The where: iTunes, Stitcher
The Saturday Morning Cereal Bowl The what: A two-hour playlist that comes out weekly with music for everyone to enjoy, often on a theme. The who: The whole family The where: iTunes, or download from the show's site
Spare The Rock, Spoil The Child The what: "Indie music for indie kids," which means music plus interviews with musicians. The who: The whole family The where: PRX.org, or listen through the website
Stories The what: It's all in the name. These stories, which are performed and vary in length from six minutes to 40, are great for bedtime, whether that's in the car or otherwise. The who: All ages The where: iTunes, Stitcher
The Unexplainable Disappearance of Mars Patel The what: "Goonies meets Spy Kids meets Stranger Things," written for and performed by middle-school kids. The who: Kids ages 8 to 12 The where: iTunes, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play
Today In Canadian History The what: An exploration of our country's varied history by two teachers, based off the date the show airs, and filled with tidbits and tales. The who: Kids ages 12+ The where: iTunes, Stitcher
Tumble Science The what: Hosted by a science journalist and a teacher, this podcast focuses on how scientists make their discoveries in a fun storytelling format. The who: Kids ages 8 to 12 The where: iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play
Welcome To Night Vale The what: This show, that's been airing since 2012, depicts the fictional, creepy town of Night Vale with its twice-monthly broadcasts. If your teen likes spookiness, they'll love this one. The who: Kids ages 14+ The where: iTunes, Stitcher, Soundcloud, Libsyn, or on the show's site
What If World The what: An improvised podcast sounds like a terrible idea, but somehow, host Mr. Eric makes it work. Every week, he takes a "what if" question from a reader and turns it into an amazing story. The who: Kids ages 4 to 10 The where: iTunes, Google Play, Soundcloud, Stitcher
Wow In The World The what: This NPR podcast for kids is a science-based exploration of the world that encourages questions and wonder. The who: Kids ages 5 to 12 The where: iTunes, Stitcher