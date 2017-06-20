ADVERTISEMENT

The makeup community is dealing with yet another divisive blackface controversy.



Despite estimates that Kim Kardashian’s upcoming makeup line will sell out and make $14.4 million (USD) in minutes, not all is well with the new brand.

Black women get told to lighten meanwhile Kim spends her entire career in perpetual Black face and is lauded for her beauty. https://t.co/Nkbps038nl — Austin (@seniWnitsuA) June 14, 2017

I love Kim but that's def black face in the form of makeup she is no where near that dark — Jasmin Leigh (@RealJasminLeigh) June 14, 2017

Social media has exploded with people accusing the company of portraying the star in blackface in its photos, People reported. Pictures posted on both Kardashian’s personal accounts and the KKW Beauty pages depict her looking visibly darker than usual.“Black women get told to lighten meanwhile Kim spends her entire career in perpetual Black face and is lauded for her beauty,” one user commented.“I love Kim but that's def black face in the form of makeup she is no where near that dark,” another tweet added.

Another user edited the photo to be lighter and compared them side-by-side. “You dont have to do blackface,” the post said.

You dont have to do blackface pic.twitter.com/MLcJ5Hbg9R — Wynters (@Sacha_Wynters) June 14, 2017

Others defended her and stated her skin had naturally darkened while she was in Mexico.

don't get why people are saying you did blackface. Your jus tan from vacation. Do people not follow your snap and see you in Mexico tannin? — Em Hinds (@helloohemmy) June 15, 2017

Everyone saying that @KimKardashian is doing blackface in her latest picture for her contour kit is dumb. She looks tan.... NOT BLACK! — ANAIΔ (@Anaidchvz_94) June 15, 2017

Kardashian isn’t the first person in her family to be accused of blackface. Her sister and fellow beauty businesswoman, Kylie Jenner, was also slammed on Twitter and Instagram after uploading pictures from a photoshoot where her skin appeared much darker due to blue-black bodypaint. She eventually deleted the photos and uploaded a new one from the shoot, explaining that she had used neon lights and black lights for the photos.

This is a black light and neon lights people lets all calm down @marcelocantuphoto @joycebonelli @chrisdylanhair @hubblestudio A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 4, 2015 at 3:48pm PDT

Kardashian addressed the controversy in an interview for The New York Times.

“I would obviously never want to offend anyone. I used an amazing photographer and a team of people,” she says. “I was really tan when we shot the images, and it might be that the contrast was off. But I showed the image to many people, to many in the business. No one brought that to our attention. No one mentioned it.”

The reality TV star also says she has learned from the backlash, and has worked with her team to rectify it. Most of the darker photos have been deleted and replaced with lighter ones.

Crème Contour and Highlight Kits. Coming 6.21 to KKWBEAUTY.COM #KKWBEAUTY A post shared by KKWBEAUTY (@kkwbeauty) on Jun 15, 2017 at 9:47pm PDT

“I have the utmost respect for why people might feel the way they did. But we made the necessary changes to that photo and the rest of the photos. We saw the problem, and we adapted and changed right away,” she said.

KKW Beauty launches on June 21 with its Creme Contour and Highlight Kits.