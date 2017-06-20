ADVERTISEMENT

Even the most skilled beauty bloggers occasionally end up with a little makeup on their clothes.

In fact, for some the "makeup shirt" is a bonafide member of their beauty kit, because hey, if you can't beat it you might as well embrace it.

Except, Twitter user @_evamariie might have actually found a way to beat it. The teen became a viral sensation last week when she tweeted an image of herself getting dressed with a bag over her head to prevent makeup stains on her crewneck shirt.

When u don't wanna get makeup your shirt pic.twitter.com/OZ6ApBjawT — Puppy (@_evamariie) June 16, 2017

The tweet, which has been liked nearly 62,000 times since it was posted on June 15, is simply captioned "When u don't wanna get makeup your shirt."

Of course, putting a plastic bag over your head comes with its own set of dangers (hello, suffocation hazard) but if the shirt isn't too tight (or better yet, if you cut a hole in the top to allow air flow) you just might be able to slide your top over your head and the bag without smudging or smearing your flawless face.

If the bag method goes beyond your comfort zone, there are few more ways to prevent stains, like primers, setting sprays and, as Twitter user @BeGossamer points out, even scarves.

Just put a scarf over your head. It's a trick models have been using for years, plus you can breathe through the material!!! pic.twitter.com/quBl71zg49 — Victoria Eubanks (@BeGossamer) June 16, 2017

Pretty neat, eh?

