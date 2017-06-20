ADVERTISEMENT

Before you go to bed on Friday night, turn off your alarm, shut the blinds and set your phone to "do not disturb" because sleeping in on weekends isn't just what your body wants, it's what it needs.

According to new research published in the journal Sleep, sleeping in on weekends is linked to a lower body mass index (BMI).

The study, which looked at the sleep habits and BMI of 2,156 adults, found those who make up for lost sleep during the week on weekends tended to have a slightly lower BMI than those who didn't catch up on sleep.

The findings support previous research that suggests the less sleep you get the more calories you tend to consume.

"Short sleepers tend to eat more meals per day, snack more, engage in more screen time and may be less likely to move due to increased sensations of fatigue when not rested," Jean-Philippe Chaput of the University of Ottawa in Canada told Reuters.

A lack of sleep is also linked to hormonal changes and a slow metabolisim.

Unfortunately, the weekend catch-up does come with some cons. According to the National Sleep Foundation, sleeping in can throw off your body's internal clock leading to more disrupted rest.

When this occurs on weekends, experts refer to it as social jet leg, which actually increases the risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

So your best bet might just be to consistently get your 7-8 hours of zzzs every single night.