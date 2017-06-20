Edition: ca
Woman Demands To See 'White Doctor' At Mississauga, Ont. Walk-In Clinic

A woman has been caught on camera demanding a "white doctor" treat her ill son at an Ontario walk-in clinic.

A four-minute cellphone video shows the woman repeatedly asking for a "white doctor" who "doesn't have brown teeth and speaks English." The woman brought her son to Rapid Access to Medical Specialists in Mississauga, Ont. because of chest pains.

"You're saying in this whole entire building, there isn't one white doctor?" she asks clinic staff.

After complaining about a five-and-a-half hour wait time, several others in the waiting room tell her to "go to the hospital."

"Being white in this country, I should just shoot myself."

The woman and her son's face have been blurred out to protect the boy's identity.

A staff member also suggested the woman take her son elsewhere due to the wait time, to which the woman responds by saying the hospital only has brown doctors who did not help her son.

"Oh my god, what type of horrible country do I live in?" she says. "Being white in this country, I should just shoot myself."

After several minutes of asking clinic staff for someone who "speaks perfect English," she then asks for a doctor "Canadian," who was "born here."

"My kid at least part not-white, so can we get someone to see him that at least speaks English?”

doctor clipboardA four-minute cellphone video shows the woman repeatedly asking for a "white doctor" who "doesn't have brown teeth and speaks English" to treat her son.

When the staff member suggests another medical centre, she repeats that her son is sick and has chest pains.

"I'm not going there with all those Paki doctors, and I don't have money to go Georgetown," she says.

At the mention of "Paki doctors," another woman gets up to confront the woman.

"Your child clearly has more issues with you being his mother than him needing to see a doctor. You are extremely rude and racist," she says.

"This is bad, this is inappropriate and shouldn't go unnoticed.”
— Hitesh Bhardwaj

Hitesh Bhardwaj, who recorded the video, told CTV Toronto he had "a mixed feeling of being angry being frustrated."

Bhardwaj immigrated to Canada five years ago, and can be heard on the video telling the woman a doctor doesn't need to be white to speak English.

He told CBC News he is proud to be in Canada and couldn't believe what he saw.

"This is bad, this is inappropriate and shouldn't go unnoticed," he said.

According to 2011 census data Mississauga is Canada's sixth-largest city, with a population of over 700,000. More than half of its residents belong to ethnic minorities, and over 20 per cent of its residents are South Asian.

