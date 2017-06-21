All Sections
    Flint, Michigan Airport Stabbing Suspect Is Canadian: Report

    Injured officer is in stable condition after surgery.

    06/21/2017 14:22 EDT | Updated 9 hours ago

    The suspect who allegedly attacked a police officer at a Michigan airport was born in Canada, reported NBC News.

    A police officer stationed at the Bishop International Airport in Flint was stabbed on Wednesday morning, leading to an evacuation of the facility.

    Michigan State Police Lt. Jeff Neville is in stable condition after undergoing surgery, a police spokeswoman told HuffPost. Neville was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the back.

    Police added that a suspect was in custody with the FBI leading the investigation.

    Flint is located northwest of Detroit.

    This is a developing story.

