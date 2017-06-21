ADVERTISEMENT

The suspect who allegedly attacked a police officer at a Michigan airport was born in Canada, reported NBC News.

A police officer stationed at the Bishop International Airport in Flint was stabbed on Wednesday morning, leading to an evacuation of the facility.

NBC News: The Canadian born suspect shouted "Allahu Akbar" before stabbing the officer multiple law enforcement sources say. W/ @anblanx https://t.co/TYSZIgmFQE — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) June 21, 2017

Michigan State Police Lt. Jeff Neville is in stable condition after undergoing surgery, a police spokeswoman told HuffPost. Neville was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the back.

Police added that a suspect was in custody with the FBI leading the investigation.

Flint is located northwest of Detroit.

This is a developing story.