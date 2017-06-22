ADVERTISEMENT

The Calgary Humane Society (CHS) wants to find the "cowardly" person who abandoned a dying dog outside their doors last week.

The elderly Shih Tzu-type dog was dropped off around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

It was raining that evening, and the dog was tethered to a pole and left to fend for itself.

On top of it all, the pup was suffering from end-stage renal failure and had a large open mass on his hind end.

He was so sick when shelter staff arrived in the morning that he had to be euthanized after being examined by a vet.

"This was a truly cowardly act," said Brad Nichols, manager of animal cruelty investigation at CHS, in a press release.

"To abandon an animal in inclement weather rather than fulfil his/her legally obligatory animal care duties is an act that will not be tolerated in Calgary."

There is surveillance footage of a suspect, but the CHS said they have not been able to identify the dog's owner. (Watch the footage above.)

Anyone with information on the identity of the dog or his owner's whereabouts is asked to contact CHS.

