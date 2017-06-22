All Sections
    • LIVING

    Rosé Deodorant Is A Thing And We Don't Know How To Feel About It

    Rosé all day.

    06/22/2017 15:01 EDT | Updated 4 hours ago

    Ladies and gentlemen, we have finally reached peak rosé.

    The beloved summer beverage — which, for the record, is NOT made by mixing red and white wine — now comes in deodorant form, and we're not sure how to feel about it.

    Thanks to aluminium and paraben-free deodorant brand, Native, you can now purchase limited edition brunch-scented deodorants.

    The US$30 pack comes with Rosé, Sangria, and Mimosa scents.

    Native Cosmetics

    Don't worry, there's no actual alcohol in these deodorant sticks so it's not like you'll get drunk by osmosis. Instead, Native uses essential oils on all their scented deodorants.

    But the real question is: Do you really want to smell like booze? Hmmm. We have so many feelings.

