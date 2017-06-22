What Kids Really Love About Canada

ADVERTISEMENT

Playing in the snow as a child is one of the (many) best things about growing up in Canada.

But what do kids really love about living here?

During our office's Take Your Kids To Work Day, we asked some of the kids to dish on all the things they love about their home and native land, and their responses were cute, funny, and surprisingly accurate.

From the beautiful weather to how safe they feel here (after all, we're the 8th safest country in the world) to how spacious it is, these kids are pretty excited about living in Canada.

