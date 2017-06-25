All Sections
    • NEWS

    Peterborough, Ont. Kayakers Break Record For Canada 150

    🎵 Happy birthday, dear Canada ...

    06/25/2017 15:04 EDT | Updated 4 hours ago
    • PTBO
    Neil Morton/PTBOCanada
    Canoes and kayaks crowd the locks at the Trent-Severn Waterway National Historic Site in Peterborough, Ont.

    There's something particularly Canadian about celebrating our country with a show of paddles.

    Last year, 138 paddlecraft were jammed into one of the ginormous "tubs" at the Trent-Severn Waterway National Historic Site in Peterborough on Lock n' Paddle day, breaking the previous record of 101.

    This is what it looked like at Lock 21 during last summer's Lock 'N Paddle...

    PTBOCanada

    This year, Lock 'N Paddle upped their game even more, filling both tubs on a beautiful Saturday (June 24th) with more than 150 canoes and kayaks each (to mark Canada's 150 birthday) and lifting them 65 feet.

    It was one heck of a jigsaw puzzle for organizers and Lockmaster Ed, seen in this video below...

    A post shared by ptbo_canada (@ptbo_canada) on

    But they did it. Look at this picture we took from mission control...

    PTBOCanada

    Here is the view from the front Trent-Severn Waterway tweeted out...

    And once the lock chambers were at an equal elevation, the Lock Master halted the lockage and participants and visitors raised their paddles and sang both O Canada and Happy Birthday in celebration of 150 years of Confederation.

    Have a listen to Happy Birthday...

    Here is the moment the chambers aligned...

    A post shared by ptbo_canada (@ptbo_canada) on

    Here's a closeup of the East chamber tub filled...

    PTBOCanada

    And here's a closeup of the West chamber tub filled...

    PTBOCanada

    Well done Lock 21, well done Peterborough!

    PTBOCanada

    Check out PTBO Canada on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat (ptbo_canada), and watch their PTBOCanada Love video here.

