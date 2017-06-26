J.K. Rowling's Tribute To The 20th Anniversary Of Harry Potter Will Give You All The Feels

ADVERTISEMENT

J.K. Rowling just made us want to borrow Hermione's time-turner so we could read Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone for the first time again.

The novel's 20th anniversary falls on June 26, and to pay tribute to the milestone, the famed author tweeted out a simple but sweet message to her fans.

20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others. It's been wonderful. Thank you.#HarryPotter20 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 26, 2017

Using the hashtag #HarryPotter20, fans around the world tweeted about how much the series means to them. Be warned, you might get emotional.

It's 20 years since Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was published in the UK. What does Harry Potter mean to you? #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/socVS5i9qn — Pottermore (@pottermore) June 26, 2017

#HarryPotter20 The books were my comfort and hope when things were bad. And the best companion on rainy days. — Sheeba Mammen (@Sheebabooklover) June 26, 2017

HP is the first thing makes me feel like a human being and I feel like I'm not alone anymore 💜 — Ekin Su (@ekinsucura) June 26, 2017

I found new friends that shared their life with me and a magical new place to escape to when reality became too unbearable to face. — Gabrihell🔥 (@isthatbiel) June 26, 2017

For me, Harry Potter made me feel ok to be the smart girl with bushy hair. That little comfort that truly 'transfigured' my life ✨ pic.twitter.com/SOG13Z1n1R — Emily Balham (@EmilyBalham) June 26, 2017

A journey of magic, love and adventure❤ It reveals how all of us are magical, in our own way. #HarryPotter20 — Ishaa (@BeyondEllipses) June 26, 2017

Harry Potter brought me into the world of bookselling - now 14 years later I still enjoy introducing new books to readers of all ages! — Alexandra Freyja (@AlexEatsBooks) June 26, 2017

The book that gave me the confidence to read in English. I felt @jk_rowling taking my hand to help me jump over obstacles. #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/xMH1giJYlK — Abracaleskia (@abracaleskia) June 26, 2017

Harry Potter is my past, present and future. Forever a comfort and a place to reunite with friends. #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/R0MIr2QpDm — Callum Leslie (@PCKL) June 26, 2017

Bloomsbury, Harry Potter's publishing house, also created a celebration video, which listed the 20 most memorable moments from the series, as chosen by the books' fans.

And fans got really sentimental.

Life hasn't been the same since you and Harry came into our world, J.K.!

