    • LIVING

    J.K. Rowling's Tribute To The 20th Anniversary Of Harry Potter Will Give You All The Feels

    Remember the first time you read the words, "You're a wizard, Harry"?

    06/26/2017 11:08 EDT | Updated 2 hours ago

    J.K. Rowling just made us want to borrow Hermione's time-turner so we could read Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone for the first time again.

    The novel's 20th anniversary falls on June 26, and to pay tribute to the milestone, the famed author tweeted out a simple but sweet message to her fans.

    "20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others. It's been wonderful. Thank you.," Rowling tweeted.

    via GIPHY

    We're not crying, you're crying!

    Using the hashtag #HarryPotter20, fans around the world tweeted about how much the series means to them. Be warned, you might get emotional.

    Bloomsbury, Harry Potter's publishing house, also created a celebration video, which listed the 20 most memorable moments from the series, as chosen by the books' fans.

    And fans got really sentimental.

    Life hasn't been the same since you and Harry came into our world, J.K.!

    via GIPHY

