The first Canada 150 limited edition 10-cent bill is delivered by armored truck to Canadian Tire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Your dad is going to love this!

In honour of Canada's 150th birthday, Canadian Tire is releasing a limited-edition, oh-so-patriotic version of its iconic 10-cent bill.

Canadian Tire's limited edition 10-cent bill to celebrate Canada 150 available in stores nation-wide from June 30 to July 2 while supplies last.

The bills boast some of the same security features as real money, as well as gold foil and a watermark.

"Canadian Tire 'Money' is such an iconic part of Canadian culture that it's considered Canada's second currency," the company said in a press release. "The currency is so deeply rooted in Canadian heritage that Canadian Tire 'Money' is even included in the Oxford English Dictionary."

Two million bills will be given out at stores between June 30 and July 2.

Get saving, Canada! Maybe in 15 years you'll have enough to buy something.

Also On HuffPost: