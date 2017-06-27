ADVERTISEMENT

NDP leadership candidate Jagmeet Singh took to Twitter Tuesday to share a personal story that he hopes will help young people struggling with their self-worth.

In a series of tweets to mark Multiculturalism Day, the Ontario MPP wrote about how he felt out of place while growing up, how there was "something wrong with me for just being me."

Singh, who could become the first Sikh to lead a federal party in Canada's history, said that although he found confidence as he grew older, he soon encountered "new struggles."

'It felt unfair'

"My turban & beard evoked a reaction in every room I walked into," Singh said. "I continued to feel like there was something wrong with me. It felt unfair."

Singh discussed some of the bullying he faced while growing up in an interview with HuffPost Canada last month. He said at the time that although some people treated him unfairly, he did not want to be "discouraged by that challenge and to accept there are places we need to grow."

He shared a similar message in his tweets, saying that although Canada has celebrated many milestones when it comes to multiculturalism, there is still "a tremendous amount of work to do."

Check out Singh's full story embedded below:

On #MulticulturalismDay I want to share a personal story, something that I hope will inspire us to build a more inclusive Canada. — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) June 27, 2017

While Canada is known for celebrating Multiculturalism, as a kid growing up, it didn't always feel that way. pic.twitter.com/U3kBgfbAyN — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) June 27, 2017

I remember feeling like there was something wrong with me for just being me, and I wanted to belong. — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) June 27, 2017

As I grew older, so did my confidence. But, I faced new struggles. I learned that I had to work twice as hard for half as much. pic.twitter.com/bPjoTDmvYg — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) June 27, 2017

My turban & beard evoked a reaction in every room I walked into. I continued to feel like there was something wrong with me. It felt unfair. — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) June 27, 2017

I searched for ways to feel comfortable in my skin - I got creative with my identity & owned it. — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) June 27, 2017

Fashion allowed me to own my identity while giving me the confidence to fight for what I believed in. pic.twitter.com/NyDhEhubiU — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) June 27, 2017

I hoped it would challenge or disrupt negative stereotypes, so that I could continue to fight for the issues that mattered. — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) June 27, 2017

Fashion became my social armour - it insulated me from some of the negativity I faced, but it didn't end it. — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) June 27, 2017

As a defence lawyer & MPP, I have been racially profiled & stopped by police officers; a reality too many Canadians face. pic.twitter.com/jrE9BYU8uQ — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) June 27, 2017

Since being elected, I've faced criticism for caring about how I dress. The truth is, like many PoC, I don't have the privilege to not care. — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) June 27, 2017

How PoC dress, impacts how they are perceived and treated. It is something we grapple with everyday. — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) June 27, 2017

Friends, while we have marked many milestones as a country, we have a tremendous amount of work to do. — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) June 27, 2017

I share this story in the hopes that every young person struggling like I did realizes their own self worth & maybe a path easier than mine. pic.twitter.com/x1W42inR7c — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) June 27, 2017

I am running for leader of Canada's @NDP so that we can break these barriers - and I ask that you join me, with love and courage #ndpldr — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) June 27, 2017

