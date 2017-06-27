Toronto Comes In Third In The World's Most LGBT-Friendly Cities' Ranking

ADVERTISEMENT

As Pride Month winds to a close in Canada for June, the celebrations are bound to continue — because it turns out that this country has some of the most LGBT-friendly destinations around.

In a survey conducted by Nestpick (a company that provides furnished apartments around the world), thousands of people were asked how friendly their city was to the LGBT community, and three Canadian cities landed in the top 20.

Nestpick, which notes that they "aim to help people relocate to the cities that offer them the best possible quality of life," looked at a combination of the strength of the cities' dating scenes, the quality of its LGBT nightlife, the openness of fellow citizens, and the safety and rights of LGBT people to determine its ranking.

Madrid was named the No. 1 city in the world based on these factors, and as the host of World Pride 2017, Madrileños are bound to show off exactly those qualities this year.

Amsterdam, the second-place finisher, has long been known as a celebratory place for the LGBT community, seeing as its located in the Netherlands, the first country in the world to legalize same-sex marriage.

A woman waves a pride flag as she marches in the Pride Parade in Toronto, Ontario, June 25, 2017.

Toronto comes in with a strong third place finish, scoring high on everything except for safety, which could be due to the finding that hate crimes against members of the LGBT community, while down in number, are more likely to be violent than those targeting other groups, as reported by the CBC.

The other top Canadian cities were Montreal, in 12th place, and Vancouver, in 17th.

Wondering what it looks like to be in an LGBT-friendly city? Check out these pictures of the winners below, and see the full list of 100 cities at Nestpick.

#1: Madrid

#2: Amsterdam

HAPPY PRIDE, let love live 🌈 #gaypride #europride #europrideamsterdam #Amsterdam 👬👫👭 ❤️ A post shared by Deniz F. (@dfsignature) on Aug 7, 2016 at 4:05am PDT

#3: Toronto

I'll always choose you A post shared by morgan (@morgangrahham) on Jun 27, 2017 at 7:01am PDT

#4: Tel Aviv

#5: London

#6: Berlin

#NotAfraid #csdberlin #berlin #2016 A post shared by Derek Craig (@stockycub1973) on Jul 31, 2016 at 11:23am PDT

#7: Brighton

❤️💛💚💙💜 #pride #pride2016 #pridebrighton #love #rainbow A post shared by Petunia Rae (@petuniarae) on Aug 19, 2016 at 6:50am PDT

#8: Barcelona

So much love in Barca today 🌈🇪🇸 #locomotion #fullsweat #McRibos #BarcelonaPride #Summer16 #Swish #CAI #AceOfBase A post shared by Jay Austin (@jaymcrib) on Jul 9, 2016 at 1:20pm PDT

#9: New York City

EVERY SINGLE DAY. #Resist #NeverForget #RiseUp #GaysAgainstGuns #RiseAndResist #NYCPride #ITMFA #NotMyPresident A post shared by Brendan Byrnes (@1brendanbyrnes1) on Jun 27, 2017 at 7:59am PDT

#10: San Francisco