Curvy Women Take Over Social Media For Body Positive Movement

Right around this time of year, you start hearing a lot about bikini bodies. You know what we mean. "Thinking about eating that? Think about how it'll look on the beach."

Or some such crap.

But in direct contrast, women in the U.K. (and around the world) have taken to social media with the hashtag #MyBodyMyBFF, showing off exactly what they want to show at the beach or the pool this year, reports the Daily Mail.

I have given birth and I can run 6 miles without stopping. My body IS a bikini body and I will wear it with pride! 😍 #MyBodyMyBFF @curvykate pic.twitter.com/tIkEaffKjR — Jamie Plumridge (@JamiePlumridge) June 19, 2017

The hashtag, which was started as a contest by Curvy Kate, a D-to-K cup lingerie and swimwear maker, is emphasizing the idea that you wouldn't be cruel to your best friend about their appearance, so why are so many women so hard on themselves?

"Many women look in the mirror and speak to themselves in such a way that makes them feel worse about who they are rather than better. So we think enough is enough. It's time for this to change, it's time for #MyBodyMyBFF," they wrote on their website.

Love @curvykate new body positive campaign #MyBodyMyBFF We as women spend way too much time being negative about our bodies. It's time to pledge to promise to treat your body with the kindness and love you would your best friend. Who's with me?! 💜 #bodypositive #selflove #loveyourselffirst A post shared by V i v i e n n e (@viviennelong91) on Jun 17, 2017 at 4:37am PDT

And while of course the company has everything to gain by promoting body positivity, as far as messages go, it's a pretty damn good one.

It helps that their bras and bathing suits are hot too, letting women flaunt their bodies instead of relegating them to granny panties and dowdy one-pieces.

But probably our favourite thing about the campaign is how it encourages women to make pledges to themselves with regards to how they feel about their bodies.

"I do this everyday because I have learnt that self loathing gets me no where and negative thoughts hold me back. I do this because I want my daughter to have a positive role model in her life so she grows up confident and content in herself. I do this because it's my human right to feel good in my own skin!" writes Instagram user and blogger Jess.

"Sure I could wear a one piece and if that's what you're comfortable in, cool. But I won't wear something just because that's what society has deemed 'flattering' for fat girls. I like two pieces! I like getting some sun on my tummy! I like that it's easier to take on and off in the bathroom! I like that my fiancé thinks it's sexy! And, perhaps most shockingly of all, I like my body and the way it looks ❤," notes Maxi Moon.

One thing is for sure — the most gorgeous thing you can wear to the beach is your confidence, so whether you post it on social media or just give yourself a thumbs up in the mirror, feeling good about yourself is worthwhile every time.