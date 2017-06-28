Curvy Women Take Over Social Media For Body Positive Movement

Right around this time of year, you start hearing a lot about bikini bodies. You know what we mean. "Thinking about eating that? Think about how it'll look on the beach."
Or some such crap.
But in direct contrast, women in the U.K. (and around the world) have taken to social media with the hashtag #MyBodyMyBFF, showing off exactly what they want to show at the beach or the pool this year, reports the Daily Mail.
The kids have all flopped out on the sofa so it's MY TURN! I ummed and ahhed about taking a pic...is it vain? Is it self indulgent to put a picture of myself in a bikini on the Internet? No, no I don't believe that it is. I've seen a lot of posts as part of the @curvykate campaign #mybodymyBFF and thought you know what, through a chronic illness, 3 continents, 2 children, 2 depressions, and a divorce my body has always been there for me unconditionally. I haven't always treated it with the respect and love it deserves but I'm working on it. Parts I've seen as flaws to be fixed I'm trying to embrace as character, we women are fed such tripe with photoshopped images of tiny bodies and for so long after having children I believed that if I wasn't a UK size 12 then I probably didn't deserve to eat nice foods or buy new clothes. That I should cover up those parts. That I was less. But I'm done with that now. I was given this body to LIVE in and I'm going to do that from now on, loudly and visibly. And maybe if I can do it, you can too 😚 #bodyconfidence #mybodyisabikinibody #curves #mumlife #summer #mentalhealth #curvykate
I have given birth and I can run 6 miles without stopping. My body IS a bikini body and I will wear it with pride! 😍 #MyBodyMyBFF @curvykate pic.twitter.com/tIkEaffKjR— Jamie Plumridge (@JamiePlumridge) June 19, 2017
The hashtag, which was started as a contest by Curvy Kate, a D-to-K cup lingerie and swimwear maker, is emphasizing the idea that you wouldn't be cruel to your best friend about their appearance, so why are so many women so hard on themselves?
"Many women look in the mirror and speak to themselves in such a way that makes them feel worse about who they are rather than better. So we think enough is enough. It's time for this to change, it's time for #MyBodyMyBFF," they wrote on their website.
And while of course the company has everything to gain by promoting body positivity, as far as messages go, it's a pretty damn good one.
It helps that their bras and bathing suits are hot too, letting women flaunt their bodies instead of relegating them to granny panties and dowdy one-pieces.
This adorable bikini is from @curvykate and it holds a strong message. Summer is the hardest time for many women to feel confident and beautiful, as so many are made to feel like they're still supposed to cover their body's because they don't have a 'beach body' but all body's are beach body's. We want you to take the pledge to start treating yourself fairly and become your body's BFF. Instead of bringing yourself down, build yourself up and compliment yourself like you would your best friend. #mybodymyBFF on your bikini pics this month and tag me so I can see all of you lovely ladies and give you the compliments you deserve!
But probably our favourite thing about the campaign is how it encourages women to make pledges to themselves with regards to how they feel about their bodies.
@curvykate are running the best campaign! It's all about pledging that you will treat your body like you would your #BFF Would you say the negative words you tell yourself to your BFF? Would you verbally abuse and put down their body? Nope. But you would so easily to yourself. I know it's easier said than done, trust me I've been there but it means I can honestly stand up and say learning to love myself and letting go of those negative thought truly changed my life. There is no where so deep you cannot pull yourself from. There is ALWAYS a way out of those negative thoughts, I promise. I want out pledge that this week you will get that #bodypositive ball rolling and you will give yourself a compliment every single day like you would your #BFF. Be there for yourself like you would them. Bring yourself out of that dark place and take your own advice! Tell yourself your beautiful and buy your dam self a drink! I do this everyday because I have learnt that self loathing gets me no where and negative thoughts hold me back. I do this because I want my daughter to have a positive role model in her life so she grows up confident and content in herself. I do this because it's my human right to feel good in my own skin! So pledge today! #MyBodyMyBFF Lingerie : #Vegas set by @curvykate (Bra size 38GG bottoms 16) #celebratemysize #curvy #confidenceblogger #confidentinmyskin #confidence #bodyconfidence #happiness #bigandblunt #goldenconfidence #selflove #selfloveclub #selflovejourney #pizza #pizzasisters4lyfe #effyourbeautystandards #blogger #ukblog #noairbrushme #embraceyourcurves #bbw #efftheirbeautystandards #effyourbeautystandards #bopo #honourmycurves #wewearwhtwewant
"I do this everyday because I have learnt that self loathing gets me no where and negative thoughts hold me back. I do this because I want my daughter to have a positive role model in her life so she grows up confident and content in herself. I do this because it's my human right to feel good in my own skin!" writes Instagram user and blogger Jess.
Just another fat babe rocking a bikini ☀️💁🏻👙 I am sure lots of people will see this photo and think "why would she wear that? Why not a one piece?" Sure I could wear a one piece and if that's what you're comfortable in, cool. But I won't wear something just because that's what society has deemed "flattering" for fat girls. I like two pieces! I like getting some sun on my tummy! I like that it's easier to take on and off in the bathroom! I like that my fiancé thinks it's sexy! And, perhaps most shockingly of all, I like my body and the way it looks ❤ #MyBodyMyBFF #fatkini #avaandvivplussize #plussizebabe #vacation #bopo #bodypositivity #fatbabe #effyourbeautystandards @yourstruelymelly @curvykate
"Sure I could wear a one piece and if that's what you're comfortable in, cool. But I won't wear something just because that's what society has deemed 'flattering' for fat girls. I like two pieces! I like getting some sun on my tummy! I like that it's easier to take on and off in the bathroom! I like that my fiancé thinks it's sexy! And, perhaps most shockingly of all, I like my body and the way it looks ❤," notes Maxi Moon.
One thing is for sure — the most gorgeous thing you can wear to the beach is your confidence, so whether you post it on social media or just give yourself a thumbs up in the mirror, feeling good about yourself is worthwhile every time.