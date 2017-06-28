ADVERTISEMENT

Your typical summer blockbuster is probably something out of Hollywood, but if you're watching it on IMAX, then you have Canadians to thank for all that big picture and sound.

Specifically these four fellas: Roman Kroitor, Graeme Ferguson, Bill Shaw, and Robert Kerr.

What started as their experiment 50 years ago has morphed into a global company synonymous around the world as a premium theatre experience.

A box containing a 3D IMAX Corp. film is pictured in the projection booth at the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX theater in Chattanooga, Tennessee, U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.

Summer blockbusters just wouldn't be the same without IMAX.

