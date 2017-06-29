Adele Warns London Concert-Goers This Might Be Her Last Tour

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of us may never have the chance to see greatness in person.

In a handwritten note included in her program at Wembley Stadium in London this week, Adele told fans she might never tour again.

The "Hello" singer, who is performing in her hometown for four nights to close out her 2017 tour, has been distributing a small booklet each evening, and on Wednesday, put a photocopied note in each one.

The note reads, in part, "Touring is a peculiar thing, it doesn't suit me particularly well. I'm a real homebody and I get so much joy in the small things. Plus I'm dramatic and have a terrible history of touring. Until now that is! I've done 119 shows and these last 4 will take me up to 123, it has been hard but an absolute thrill and pleasure to have done. I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favourite artists have had on me live. And I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home."

The superstar singer has been very public about her hesitation when it comes to being on stage, including her ever-present stage fright.

"I get so nervous with live performances that I'm too frightened to try anything new," Adele told NPR in 2015. "It's actually getting worse. Or it's just not getting better, so I feel like it's getting worse, because it should've gotten better by now."

Adele breaks the Grammy for Record of the Year for "Hello" after having it presented to her at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S.

She's also shied away from festivals and large venues, telling Q magazine in 2011, "I will not do festivals. The thought of an audience that big frightens the life out of me."

That at least seems to have changed in the years since, given that her appearance on Wednesday set a record for attendance at Wembley Stadium, with approximately 98,000 people there.

As I'm sure you may have heard 👀 tonight we broke the record attendance for any event at the new Wembley 🎉🎊😨 #AdeleAtWembley pic.twitter.com/HNuGH82Ji7 — Wembley Stadium (@wembleystadium) June 28, 2017

But she made the most of the massive crowd, asking people to text to donate to families affected by the Grenfell fire.

I love Adele so much, asking fans to donate for #Grenfell families ❤️❤️ she's is truly an icon 💋 #AdeleatWembley pic.twitter.com/AleFGtqg3q — Traci (@Traci_Zj) June 28, 2017

In the past two weeks, the singer, who lives in the same neighbourhood, has showed up to offer support to the community, as well as visiting the courageous firefighters who took on the blaze to thank them for their work.

So while we don't in any way want to see her live career ending, if you're going to go out, go out like the queen you are.