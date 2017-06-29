The More Sex You Have, The Smarter You Are

ADVERTISEMENT

As you get older, having frequent sex comes with even more health benefits.

According to researchers from Oxford and Coventry Universities in England, frequent sex improves cognitive functioning in the brain.

The study, which was published in The Journals Of Gerontology Series b, surveyed 73 participants between the ages of 50 and 83. Respondents were asked how frequently they had sex, then were given a series of cognitive tests.

Researchers noted that the group that claimed to have sex weekly (more than half of the participants) scored better on the visual and verbal tests compared to the rest of the participants.

Surprisingly, the researchers found the frequency of sex had very little impact on their memory, language and attentiveness.

"People don't like to think that older people have sex — but we need to challenge this conception at a societal level and look at what impact sexual activity can have on those aged 50 and over, beyond the known effects on sexual health and general well-being," lead researcher Dr. Hayley Wright told The Independent.

Wright says more research is still required to determine whether these findings are driven by social or physical elements as well as why the association exists at all.

Their current theory is that the cognitive benefits come from a boost in hormones like dopamine and oxytocin.

Though the small study only looked at the 50+ set, we can't help but think it would have similar effects on younger adults, too.

And even if it doesn't, there are about a dozen other healthy reasons to do it.