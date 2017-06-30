ADVERTISEMENT

High heel lovers of the world, rejoice!

Christian Louboutin, one of the premiere names in designer shoes, has just announced they're expanding their range of nude options to include two sandal options, just in time for summer.

Give me a N-U-D-E-S, what's that spell? Nudes for all! 📷 @sofiaandmauro A post shared by Christian Louboutin (@louboutinworld) on Jun 28, 2017 at 8:01am PDT

The red-soled beauties, which have come in shades from deep chocolate to porcelain since last March for pumps and ballet flats, now gain the daintiness of strappy sandals in the Christeriva design (complete with grosgain ribbon, below), as well as the Platform Cherrywood options (shown above).

Lace-up in Christeriva. Accented by all over nude grosgrain ribbons, Christeriva delivers high impact on a modern, feminine silhouette. Find your Nude via the link in our bio. A post shared by Christian Louboutin (@louboutinworld) on Jun 29, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

In a blog post last year, Louboutin noted the appeal of the nude shoe and how women's legs benefit from the illusion it creates.

"By elongating the legs and complimenting a woman's silhouette, a nude pump conveys the fluidity, versatility, and allure of the female body, an ongoing inspiration for Louboutin," the Independent quotes.

The stiletto creator isn't the only shoe designer to expand their range of nudes this year. Earlier in 2017, Canadian flip flop company Tkees announced their line of barely-there nude sandals in nine different colours, with a specific eye toward diversity and inclusivity.

Let's all basque in (almost) barefoot elegance together. A post shared by TKEES (@tkees) on May 25, 2017 at 9:43am PDT

And beauty companies are also starting to pull their weight, with plenty of big names like Bite Beauty and Cover FX creating customizable shades to ensure their looks will suit anyone and everyone.

Mind you, when we hit up Christian Louboutin's Canadian site, the only thing we're getting for "nude" are those pale beige tones, so make sure to head to the U.S. option to get what you're looking for.