Gillian Anderson Blasts 'The X-Files' For Lack Of Women Behind The Camera

It's no secret that when it comes to Hollywood, men dominate the behind-the-camera work.

And Gillian Anderson is tired of it.

On Thursday, the actress shared her frustration with the lack of women working in non-acting roles for not only the original "The X-Files" series but the upcoming Season 11 as well.

"The Fall" star posted a message to Facebook and Twitter, linking to a Washington Post article titled, "'The X-Files' writers room reportedly has hired only men. How does this still happen?" along with a strongly-worded message.

"And 2 out of 207 eps directed by women. I too look forward to the day when the numbers are different. #TheFutureisFemale," she wrote.

According to The Washington Post article, "X-Files" creator Chris Carter has only enlisted male writers (as of press time) for the upcoming season.

As Post reporter Sonia Rao notes, "It's an industry tradition for television writers to rise through the ranks in this manner, so Carter's choices were to be expected. But in 2017, it's worth asking: How is there a major network drama that's so dominated by male voices?"

Good question, and one worth asking again and again of all Hollywood producers, executives and creators who insist on maintaining a "boy's club."

And even though the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is attempting to diversify its members to combat #OscarsSoWhite, a Variety report notes that the upcoming 2017-2018 TV schedule is #SoWhite and mostly male.

So much for progress.

According to the news outlet, network shows for the upcoming season feature low levels of female talent, not only behind the camera but in front of it, too.

The Washington Post reports, "Of the 39 new series ordered by the 'Big Five broadcasters' — ABC, CBS, the CW, Fox and NBC — only 35 per cent of lead actors and 29 per cent of showrunners were female. And of the individual networks, only the CW had a high percentage of female showrunners, at 67 per cent, whereas the other four came in at 33 per cent or less. (Fox, which airs "The X-Files," had 20 per cent.)"

And Variety notes that of the lead actors in the upcoming TV season, only 20 per cent were Hispanic or non-white, and only 35 per cent were female. Of the showrunners, 10 per cent were non-white and 29 per cent were female.

"It's not a very encouraging analysis," Darnell Hunt, director of UCLA's Ralph J. Bunche Center for African American Studies, told Variety. "Given the fact that things currently have a long way to go, if what you're looking forward to for the next season in many of the categories isn't exceeding what's already there, there's little to no prospect for progress."

Anderson has only recently been treated equally for her work on "The X-Files." In 2016, the Emmy-winning actress, who plays agent Dana Scully in the series, told the Hollywood Reporter that she was initially offered half of what was offered to co-star David Duchovny. She eventually received equal pay for the show's revival.

Clearly, Hollywood still has a long way to go towards equality.