Winnipeg's 'Living Maple Leaf' Is An Exceptional Canada 150 Tribute

Wearing red shirts, a crowd of 3,600 formed a giant maple leaf in the intersection of Portage and Main in downtown Winnipeg on Saturday morning for Canada's 150th birthday.

The 'Living Maple Leaf' has become a Canada Day tradition for Winnipeg. This is the seventh year that people have formed the iconic symbol, according to the Winnipeg Free Press.

3,600 people formed this 'Living Maple Leaf' in downtown Winnipeg. (Dan Harper Photography)

"It was a perfect way to start Canada Day to celebrate with thousands of Winnipeggers," Downtown Winnipeg Biz spokeswoman Tineke de Jong told CTV News.

If you took part in the photo, photographer Dan Harper has posted a massive image of the flag where you can tag yourself.

