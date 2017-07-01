All Sections
Feedback
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • LIVING

    Winnipeg's 'Living Maple Leaf' Is An Exceptional Canada 150 Tribute

    More than 3,000 people took part in the display on Portage and Main.

    07/01/2017 21:45 EDT | Updated 2 hours ago
    • Ron Nurwisah Audience Development Manager, Social and Video for HuffPost Canada

    Wearing red shirts, a crowd of 3,600 formed a giant maple leaf in the intersection of Portage and Main in downtown Winnipeg on Saturday morning for Canada's 150th birthday.

    The 'Living Maple Leaf' has become a Canada Day tradition for Winnipeg. This is the seventh year that people have formed the iconic symbol, according to the Winnipeg Free Press.

    Dan Harper Photography
    3,600 people formed this 'Living Maple Leaf' in downtown Winnipeg. (Dan Harper Photography)

    "It was a perfect way to start Canada Day to celebrate with thousands of Winnipeggers," Downtown Winnipeg Biz spokeswoman Tineke de Jong told CTV News.

    If you took part in the photo, photographer Dan Harper has posted a massive image of the flag where you can tag yourself.

    Also on HuffPost Canada:

    Canada Day 2017

    MORE:Canada 150Canada DayLivingLiving Maple LeafNews