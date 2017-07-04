ADVERTISEMENT

We would hope that the Duchess of Cornwall laughs often in her life with Prince Charles, but maybe she should hold back during a traditional Inuit performance.

The couple were in Iqaluit, Nunavut Thursday as part of a short trip to Canada to mark the country's 150th anniversary.

As part of an official welcoming ceremony outside the territory's legislative building, two Inuit throat singers performed.

At a certain point during the singing, Camilla, who is wearing sunglasses, seems unable to hold in her giggles. She clutches her headscarf and even tries to cover her mouth as she convulses with laughter.

She turns to Charles, who has a grin on his face as he watches the singers.

While it's impossible to know what sparked her laughing— maybe her husband, ever the comedian, made a great joke just beforehand — you would think the strict etiquette for which the royals are so well-known would prevent this type of display.

You can watch the awkward few moments in the video above.

