Emily Ratajkowski Says She Faces Discrimination Because Her 'Boobs Are Too Big'

Emily Ratajkowski, noted model, Instagram babe, and proud feminist, says her breasts are preventing her from getting acting jobs.

In a new interview with Harper's Bazaar Australia, the 26-year-old reveals that people won't work with her because her "boobs are too big."

"There's this thing that happens to me: 'Oh, she's too sexy.' It's like an anti-woman thing, people don't want to work with me because my boobs are too big," she told the magazine.

"What's wrong with boobs? They're a beautiful, feminine thing that needs to be celebrated. Like, who cares? They are great big, they are great small. Why should that be an issue?"

The actress, who posed nude for Harper's Bazaar last year, has previously criticized society for punishing women who like to flaunt their sexuality.

"Our society tells women we can't be, say, sexy and confident and opinionated about politics," she wrote in an essay for Glamour in October. "This would allow us too much power. Instead, our society asks us to declare and defend our motivations, which makes us second-guess them, all while men do what they please without question."

She also added that it's not just men who discriminate against women — women attack other women, too.

"Often it's men propelling these acts of sexism, but women discount one another too: Think about how many times you've heard a woman say about another woman, 'Oh, she's just doing that for attention.' We've internalized this trope," Ratajkowski wrote.

And it's no coincidence that the "Welcome Home" star is in a relationship with a feminist.

Speaking about her longtime boyfriend, Jeff Madrid, Ratajkowski said, "My boyfriend is super confident and was raised by his mum, so he also genuinely loves and admires women. Not just 'Oh yeah, women are cool'. He deeply loves and respects women, so he loves what I'm all about."

She also told Harper's Bazaar that she has "no problem" with the criticism she gets for posing nude.

"I have no problem with the backlash, because I feel it illustrates my point over and over," she said.

In an essay she wrote for Lenny Letter last February, the model explained what it was like growing up as a "baby woman" who had big breasts, and how she was constantly reminded to "not send the wrong message" with her body.

"And what is that message exactly? The implication is that to be sexual is to be trashy because being sexy means playing into men's desires," she wrote. "To me, 'sexy' is a kind of beauty, a kind of self-expression, one that is to be celebrated, one that is wonderfully female. Why does the implication have to be that sex is a thing men get to take from women and women give up? Most adolescent women are introduced to 'sexy' women through porn or Photoshopped images of celebrities. Is that the only example of a sexual woman we will provide to the young women of our culture? Where can girls look to see women who find empowerment in deciding when and how to be or feel sexual? Even if being sexualized by society's gaze is demeaning, there must be a space where women can still be sexual when they choose to be."

Bravo!!

