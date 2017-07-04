ADVERTISEMENT

Those craving McDonald's can rejoice, the fast-food chain is finally offering delivery in Canada.

But it's available only in some locations.

Thanks to UberEATS, people in the Greater Toronto Area, Montreal, Ottawa and Edmonton can order delivery from 187 McDonald's locations, according to a press release.

Everything on the standard McDonald's menu is available to users on the UberEats app.

Except soft-serve ice cream cones.

Items will be the same price.

But all deliveries are subject to UberEATS's $4.99 delivery fee.

McDonald's has already been delivering in the U.S. via UberEats for a couple months, according to Fox News, and it's also slowly rolling out delivery in the U.K.

The company hopes to expand delivery to a total of 250 restaurants by the end of the summer, and add Calgary to the list next.

