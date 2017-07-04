Ontario and Alberta are both moving to a $15 per hour minimum wage. The potential Green-NDP government in British Columbia has plans to do the same. Such increases tend to churn up misguided discussions on social media of the possible economic impact on employment, wages and consumer prices.

"The backlash is all generated by employers," said Mark Thompson, professor emeritus of industrial relations at the Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia who chaired a commission on employment standards in the '90s.

"When the minimum wage goes up here in British Columbia, the restaurant industry and the small business people are going to trot someone out who says they can't make it under these conditions. But you don't hear about the ones that are making it under the minimum wage."

Data shows it does have an effect on one demographic: young people.

A 10-per-cent increase in the minimum wage creates a three- to six-per-cent decrease in youth employment, according to Morley Gunderson, professor emeritus of economics at the University of Toronto.

But is there an actual impact on overall employment?

Analysis shows that minimum wage hikes have had little impact on unemployment trends. In recent years, each province's unemployment rate has followed similar patterns, even though the timing of their minimum wage increases differed significantly.

From 2005 to 2015, Alberta increased its minimum wage eight times, Ontario hiked the rate seven times, and British Columbia raised it three times.

Months when the minimum wage was increased in Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec from 2005 to 2015.

Let's look at how that impacted each province:

In Alberta, three months after a minimum-wage increase, the unemployment rate would rise 0.1 per cent. And six months after such a hike, it would fall to roughly the same jobless rate as the day the increase was made.

Unemployment rate in Alberta compared to increases in provincial minimum wage.

In Ontario, from 2005 to 2014, the unemployment rate continuously dropped through the six-month period after each minimum wage increase. In 2007, 2008 and 2014, most of the job gain was experienced in the first three months.

Unemployment rate in Ontario compared to increases in provincial minimum wage.

Albert Van Santvoort/HuffPost Canada Change in unemployment rate three months and six months after minimum wage increase in Ontario.