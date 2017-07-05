ADVERTISEMENT

Stretch marks — everyone has them, and it shouldn't be a big deal when a fashion retailer decides to not airbrush them off their models but, right now, it is a big deal, and we hope that one day it will just be normal, and not the exception.

For now though, the internet is applauding Asos, the popular online retailer, who decided that instead of Photoshopping their swimsuit models into oblivion, they left the women's bodies just as they are, stretch marks and all.

Pics of the models posing in their Asos swimsuits flooded Twitter, with many people congratulating the brand for letting the stretch marks just be.

So impressed with @Asos for not airbrushing the models stretchmarks👏🏼👏🏼 She looks amazing! pic.twitter.com/OKEZinpjKe — Amy🦄 (@amyrowlandsx) June 28, 2017

As someone who has always been ashamed of her stretch marks & felt I was the only 1 of my friends to have them, @ASOS are my #MVP! #asos ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nVbtg3p8Hr — ❤️AffairWithBeauty💋 (@LoveaffairwithB) June 29, 2017

According to Flare (via Kiss92.5), the brand's corporate responsibility page states that they "do not artificially adjust photographs of models to change their appearance. When we retouch images, we do so to ensure the product in the image looks more like the real product, which usually involves aligning the colour more closely."

Asos is somewhat of a trailblazer in that its mission is to promote fashion for all body types and shapes, noting that they carry more than 30 different sizes and cater to "petite," "curvy," and "tall" women.

But Asos isn't the only retailer out there that is Photoshop-free. Aerie, a lingerie and apparel brand, banned retouching in 2014, a move they said was meant to challenge "supermodel standards."

The brand's #AerieReal mission has literally paid off, as HuffPost notes that the retailer's sales grew 20 per cent in the 2015 fiscal year.

"We really felt like girls today are just more independent and stronger than ever. We just knew that it would really resonate with this generation," Aerie president Jennifer Foyle told Business Insider last year.

So why aren't more retailers and fashion magazines following their lead? We don't have the answer but we hope it will change sooner rather than later.