This Is Why The Queen Doesn't Need A Passport

ADVERTISEMENT

Airport security has only gotten more strict over the years, unless you're the Queen.

When it comes to the open skies, Her Majesty has full clearance and she doesn't need any paperwork to prove who she is.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh board a plane on October 26, 2011 in Melbourne, Australia.

The monarch, who has visited a whopping 116 countries during her 64-year-reign, isn't required to carry a passport or any other form of documentation when she travels because anyone who has a British passport is carrying one for her, Hello! magazine reports.

As noted on the first page of British passports, "Her Britannic Majesty's Secretary of State requests and requires in the name of Her Majesty all those whom it may concern to allow the bearer to pass freely without let or hindrance and to afford the bearer such assistance and protection as may be necessary."

Queen Elizabeth II driving her Range Rover around the Windsor Horse Show on May 13, 2017 in Windsor, England.

And it's not just a passport the Queen gets to pass on. Despite the fact that she's often seen driving herself around, Her Majesty has never taken a driving test and doesn't need a driver's licence because — just as with her passport — licences are issued in her name.

Though her son is first in line to the throne, Prince Charles and all other members of the Royal Family are required to carry passports while travelling and required testing before receiving their licences.

Must be nice to be Queen!