ADVERTISEMENT

There's a lot of talk about where to send kids for the summer — the camps that they attend, the programs they can do or the vacations they might be lucky enough to go on.

But if you have a kid who's a bit of a bookworm, all you really need to do is send them outside with some good page-turners, and off they'll go on their own adventure.

Reading is way too often confined to the classroom these days, so we say, why not inspire your kid to get into books on their own free time this summer? Here's a selection of some of the best new options for kids, along with age ratings and themes.

Happy reading!

Great Books For Kids In For Summer 2017 Great Books For Kids In For Summer 2017



1 of 22 Share this slide:





Also on HuffPost: