As the spouse of Canada's former prime minister, Stephen Harper, Laureen Harper was likely best known for her love of cats and the great outdoors.

In general, she's kept a low profile while advocating for several non-profit organizations, both while at 24 Sussex Dr., and now at the couple's Calgary home.

But apparently there's one thing she feels strongly enough about to admonish others publicly, and it's her friend Rona Ambrose.

Laureen Harper hollows out a pumpkin with Rona Ambrose at 24 Sussex Drive in Ottawa October 30, 2012.

Ambose, who officially resigned as MP for the Alberta riding of Sturgeon River-Parkland this week, left public office with a letter that included a message to women and girls: "You are equal, you are worthy, and you can do it."

After 13 years as an MP, I'm excited to embark on new challenges today! I hope I've been able to inspire women to consider public service. pic.twitter.com/DWRKxk2zMX — Rona Ambrose (@RonaAmbrose) July 4, 2017

Over the course of her career, Ambrose had served as the minister of health, environment, labour, and Status of Women, as well as many other high-profile roles.

In response, Chatelaine's senior writer Sarah Boesveld tweeted out the magazine's last interview with the politician, published at the beginning of June.

The piece specifically focused on women and the Conservative party, and what they can do to bolster their numbers.

But this is where things got interesting.

Harper, who tends to keep her Twitter account as apolitical as her public persona, came out swinging.

But yet, @RonaAmbrose never made one of your 156 covers while she worked tirelessly for 13 years. Smart, beautiful, but no cover. Your loss. https://t.co/ggQtJTR40T — Laureen Harper (@LaureenHarper) July 4, 2017

Now that was unexpected.

Harper and Ambrose's friendship is fairly well-documented, with their shared love for hiking, charities, and apparently, Sourtoe Cocktails.

This person, who I may or may not know, was the last one I saw with the toe. @RonaAmbrose @SourtoeCocktail pic.twitter.com/KyFCt4LGUD — Laureen Harper (@LaureenHarper) June 20, 2017

And we have to say, we can't help but admire Harper's show of having her friend's back in such a public forum.

The problem might be, however, that Chatelaine no longer uses people on its covers, opting instead for food or home-oriented images. The last cover model, in fact, was Sophie Grégoire Trudeau on the April 2016 issue.

This doesn't, of course, discount the many times in the past the publication could possibly have featured Ambrose, but she was likely at her most recognizable (the main selling feature of putting people on covers) in the past year as leader of the official Opposition, just as the mag stopped with cover stars.

The other issue? Ambrose's politics could be problematic for the publication, which takes feminist stances on most issues, such as a vote to reignite the abortion debate in the country in 2012 and a vote against a pay equity motion.

Responses to Harper on Twitter noted these points, while also observing that Ambrose doesn't need to be on a magazine cover to show her worth. Some just combined the sentiments.

Translation" A woman has no value unless she's on the cover of Chatelaine." Maybe Rona could have voted for pay equity. That'd be newsworthy — HaikuPat (@HaikuVikingGal) July 5, 2017

All we know is, we're hoping Laureen and Rona will be enjoying many adventures in their home province together. As she said in the Chatelaine interview, "One of the things I really miss is my girlfriends — and they've hung in there. So there are going to be some spa weekends."

