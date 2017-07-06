NEWS

Montrealer Covers F*** Canada Just Before Canada Day

The tents were going up, the decorations ready, and the kids were excited. It was June 30 in Montreal's Dorchester Square, and in the midst of all the red and white was a message: "Fuck Canada." One Montrealer, who has made it his mission to erase messages of hate, decided to do something. "I don't think that a family should have to come down to the middle of downtown Montreal in order to celebrate Canada Day, get there, start eating and look up and see in big writing 'Fuck Canada,'" Corey Fleischer told HuffPost Canada in an interview.