The York Durham Headwaters region, just beyond the borders of Toronto, is bursting with thrills both big and small. Dare to venture out of your comfort zone and get ready for the most amped up weekend ever.

Presented in partnership with Ontario Tourism and York Durham Headwaters, here are just four of the many adrenaline-boosting activities in the area that'll leave you eager to come back for more.

Trailblazing on two wheels

The York Durham Headwaters region has an eclectic network of trails – hundreds of kilometres for cyclists, hikers and horseback riders. But for two-wheeled enthusiasts in particular, the region has gained a reputation for its world-class tracks. For off-road single track and double track mountain biking, head no further than Albion Hills Conservation Area, located just north of Toronto in Caledon.

In Uxbridge, the Durham Forest's trails are sure to thrill and delight. First-time riders through the maze of trails here might consider joining the Durham Mountain Biking Association for a group ride. For year-round thrills, Joyride 150, an incredible indoor bike park in Markham, offers an array of options in an X Games-like setting.

Get your motor running

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, near Bowmanville, is a 750-acre, multi-track speedway has been dazzling fans since 1961 and it's the only place in Canada to experience NASCAR. On designated days, you can even hit the track's hairpin turns in your own car and unleash your inner Andretti.

Get your head in the clouds

Maybe you're looking for an altitude adjustment. Treetop Eco-Adventure Park, an aerial obstacle course and zipline park in Oshawa, features a range of challenges situated 50 feet in the air. There are five courses for you to choose from offering a total of 60 aerial adventures. Heading a little deeper into the wilderness, Treetop Trekking in Stouffville offers ziplining and rope course thrills for everyone from beginners to experts.

Did someone say axe throwing?

BATL, the Backyard Axe Throwing League, invites you and your friends to Pickering to decompress and exhilarate at the same time. Think darts, but with axes.

York Durham Headwaters is the perfect spot for those looking for heart-pounding adventure. On two wheels or four, feet on the ground or above, this region in Ontario is for you. And when it's time to bring your heart rate down, York Durham Headwaters offers plenty of ways relax and unwind as well. Learn more here.