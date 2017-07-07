ADVERTISEMENT

UFC fighter Georges St-Pierre is known for many things: being a three-time world champion, having a black belt in karate, and being an astonishingly graceful fighter.

And to his credit, he's also known for having been bullied as a kid.

The experience is an integral part of the Canadian's origin story, and exactly why he created a foundation meant to stop bullying and promote physical fitness.

On tour as the spokesperson for Nintendo Switch's new game Arms (a 3D boxing game with epically fun twists like characters with extendable arms and stun guns) — as well as promoting his much-hyped return to UFC — GSP spoke with HuffPost Canada about his experience as a kid, and how karate changed the way he felt about school and about himself.