16 Women Reveal The Age They Lost Their Virginity

Losing your virginity is an experience people don't usually forget. After all, the act can mean so many different things to so many people.

For some, having sex for the first time is a rite of passage into adulthood, while for others, it means they're taking their relationship to the next level. But other times, it doesn't mean all that much, and some would rather forget their first time.

In the video above, 16 women reveal the age they lost their V-card and where they were when it happened.

Some were as young as 15 when they had sex for the first time, while others were well into their 20s. And while some lost their virginity in more cliché ways (ahem, a frat house), others had more intriguing stories.

"I was 18 and it happened in my bedroom while my little sister and her friends were asleep on the floor watching 'Doctor Who,'" one woman said laughing.

According to a 2016 study by Durex condoms, the average age Canadians and Americans lose their virginity is 18. In comparison, out of 44 countries, Malaysians were the oldest to lose their V-cards at 23, while the youngest were Icelanders at 15.