May we all enjoy life's little moments with the same ferocity as Nick Whalen's dance moves.
The Liberal MP helped kick off St. John Pride on Friday by stupefying spectators with some pretty stellar full-body stomps, twists, and jumps.
Whalen's fuchsia dress shirt and blazer bore no restriction for a man who just wanted to dance. His arms freely swung up and around, to his side, and back again.
The EDM music kept him on beat with Memorial University student Ladan Mowlid, who danced next to the St. John's East MP.
The jovial moment was caught by Ryan Steeves.
When @NickWhalenMP is as excited as you are about @StJohnsPrideNL; nice moves! #loveislove #LPC pic.twitter.com/3d1G9J3qwc— Ryan Steeves (@RyanAlanSteeves) July 7, 2017
The wind, for the most part, co-operated. Until it decided not to.
In the fervor of Whalen's dancing, his pocket square was lifted into the wind — blowing it away to stage right.
That sneaky gust brought the micro dance party to a halt.
It's unknown if behind his sunglasses, he let slip an epic eye-roll over the wind killing his vibe — like the one he was caught giving Conservative MP Cheryl Gallant last year.
That moment led to this pitch-perfect, full-circle tweet:
The only thing better than @NickWhalenMP 's eyeroll is his dancing #nlpoli #cdnpoli https://t.co/Szso4o0VwE— Jeremy Eaton (@Jeremy_Eaton) July 7, 2017
Dance on.