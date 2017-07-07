Prince Harry Proves Once Again That He’s Great With Kids

ADVERTISEMENT

It's no secret that Prince Harry is good with kids, which is why we can't help but swoon every time he meets a child.

Case in point, the 32-year-old recently paid a heartwarming visit to a seriously ill five-year-old boy in Leeds, U.K.

Prince Harry meets Oliver Rooney (L), who has Wolf Hirschhorn Syndrome. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Oliver Rooney has a rare chromosome disorder called Wolf Hirschhorn Syndrome, which "causes him to have profound and complex needs," People magazine reports.

According to WebMD, major symptoms vary depending on an individual, but may include things like heart defects, seizures, and mental and growth deficiency.

Prince Harry met with Oliver and his family at their home on Friday. There, a group of volunteers helped transform the family's backyard into a safe space for Oliver to play with his four brothers: Samuel, 9, Joseph, 8, Thomas, 6, and his twin Jak, 5.

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jul 7, 2017 at 5:34am PDT

The boy's mother, Elizabeth McOmish-Rooney, told the Prince that previously, her son could not play safely in the yard without close supervision.

"Previously, Oliver has had to be kept away from the other boys because of the condition of the garden at the bottom; now we're all going to be able to play together," the 44-year-old mom told Yorkshire Evening Post. "It's going to make a massive difference."

Now we're all going to be able to play together. It's going to make a massive difference.

The volunteers who helped the family were part of Helping Hands, a project run by the U.K. charity WellChild, of which Prince Harry has been a patron since 2007. The charity helps to support and improve the lives of seriously ill children and their families.

According to ET Canada, the Prince not only posed for pictures with Oliver and his family, but also chatted to them about school and sports.

Oliver Rooney (L), his mom and brothers posing with Prince Harry. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

"What a lovely man," the mom-of-five said of Harry. "The way he interacted with the boys was fantastic and he put us all at ease."

Harry also spoke highly of McOmish-Rooney, calling her a "superwoman."

The Prince is currently on a two-day visit to Leeds and is also scheduled to visit Leeds Children's Hospital and the Haribo sweet factory in Yorkshire.

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jul 6, 2017 at 8:40am PDT

Prince Harry has always been open about his love of kids. In a candid interview on "Good Morning America" last year, he said: "I've got a kid inside of me. I want to keep that. I adore kids. I enjoy everything that they bring to the party. They just say what they think."

He also revealed he's looking forward to have children of his own. "I can't wait for the day," he said. "So, you know, it will be fantastic."