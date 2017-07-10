ADVERTISEMENT

Christian Serratos is one mom you don't want to mess with. Not only does "The Walking Dead" star knows how to kick ass (literally), but she isn't afraid to put haters in their place.

Last week, the 26-year-old took to Instagram to address those who criticized her for posting a close-up breastfeeding photo on her page. In response, she shared another sweet snap of herself nursing her two-month-old daughter.

"This is my body and my page. So I will post what I want, when I want," she wrote in a saucy caption. "Those who disapprove can suck my left tit. 😘 #workingmom #chill."

Haters better sit down.

On Instagram, Serratos' fans praised the new mom for standing by her actions. "Empowerment for women every where I think this is a beautiful picture," one said.

Another added, "Speak your mind girl. Babies need to eat! Don't matter where or when!"

And one simply said, "SAY IT LOUDER QUEEN."

Serratos and her longtime partner, New Politics singer David Boyd, welcomed their daughter in May. The two have not yet revealed their baby girl's name, however, they affectionately refer to her as "W" on social media.

In addition to Serratos, there are tons of celebrity moms who breastfeed their babies without apology. Pink is one such example.

Over the weekend, the "Just Like Fire" singer shared a snap of herself getting glammed up while nursing her baby boy, Jameson.

And last week, new mom Amanda Seyfried defended breastfeeding mamas everywhere in a series of tweets.

No matter how moms choose to feed their babies, we can't argue that fed is best.