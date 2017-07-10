ADVERTISEMENT

Forget Disneyland, for Harper Beckham's sixth birthday David and Victoria went all out taking their only daughter to Buckingham Palace for a special birthday celebration with a real-life princess.

Lucky Harper meeting a real life princess at the Palace x ❤️

Dressed in a Cinderella gown, Harper and five friends were photographed alongside Princess Beatrice.

Our little birthday princess x Kisses 💕💕💕💕💕💕

The littlest Beckham was showered with love on her birthday, not only from her mum and dad but also her three older brothers, Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz, who shared sweet messages to their sister on Instagram.

Happy birthday to my little sister. Love you so much ❤

Happy birthday to the best sister in the world!!!!!!! I hope you have an amazing day . I love you so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Dear Harper I can't believe it has been already 6 years you are such a big girl so to the best sister in the world I love you so much have a amazing day ❤️❤️🌎😜

Though the Beckhams are close to some members of the Royal Family (David and Victoria attended Will and Kate's wedding in 2011 and both have received an Order of the British Empire), the former football star was quick to point out Buckingham Palace did not open its gates just for Harper's birthday.

One last picture of the birthday girl.... Just to be clear this wasn't the palace opening the gates for Harper's birthday party , this was a tea party where us and other guests were invited so it was a beautiful thing to do with My mum , Harper plus a few school friends... We were honored to be able to there... Beautiful tea party.... 💜

"Just to be clear this wasn't the palace opening the gates for Harper's birthday party," Beckham wrote in another Instagram post. "This was a tea party where us and other guests were invited so it was a beautiful thing to do with my mum, Harper plus a few school friends... We were honored to be able to there..."

And that wasn't the only party held for the Beckhams' only daughter. Victoria posted another shot (sans the birthday girl) on her Instagram page featuring members of their extended family.

How will they top this next year?!