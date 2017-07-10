All Sections
    Harper Beckham Celebrates Sixth Birthday At Buckingham Palace

    And she dressed up like her favourite princess!

    07/10/2017 10:42 EDT | Updated 3 hours ago

    Forget Disneyland, for Harper Beckham's sixth birthday David and Victoria went all out taking their only daughter to Buckingham Palace for a special birthday celebration with a real-life princess.

    Lucky Harper meeting a real life princess at the Palace x ❤️

    A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

    Dressed in a Cinderella gown, Harper and five friends were photographed alongside Princess Beatrice.

    Our little birthday princess x Kisses 💕💕💕💕💕💕

    A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

    The littlest Beckham was showered with love on her birthday, not only from her mum and dad but also her three older brothers, Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz, who shared sweet messages to their sister on Instagram.

    Happy birthday to my little sister. Love you so much ❤

    A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

    Though the Beckhams are close to some members of the Royal Family (David and Victoria attended Will and Kate's wedding in 2011 and both have received an Order of the British Empire), the former football star was quick to point out Buckingham Palace did not open its gates just for Harper's birthday.

    "Just to be clear this wasn't the palace opening the gates for Harper's birthday party," Beckham wrote in another Instagram post. "This was a tea party where us and other guests were invited so it was a beautiful thing to do with my mum, Harper plus a few school friends... We were honored to be able to there..."

    And that wasn't the only party held for the Beckhams' only daughter. Victoria posted another shot (sans the birthday girl) on her Instagram page featuring members of their extended family.

    How will they top this next year?!

