Books That Teach Body Positivity To Your Kids

ADVERTISEMENT

The body-positive movement might be relatively new, but that doesn't mean it's not important. The movement encourages people to accept every body as beautiful — flaws and all. Not only does this promote a healthy body image, but it also helps foster self-esteem.

For kids, this movement is particularly important because children are impressionable. A 2015 study shockingly revealed that children as young as five are already concerned with body image.

"[They] are already expressing a desire for a body that is thinner than their current self or future self. They already know about dieting, and some might have even tried it out or restricted their food intake at certain times, so that's pretty alarming," Seeta Pai, study author and vice president of research for Common Sense Media, said.

Girls are especially sensitive when it comes to body image and self-esteem. According to the Canadian Women's Foundation, nine out of 10 girls say they feel pressure from the media to look a certain way, and 50 per cent of Grade 6 girls are on a diet.

Luckily, parents can help shape kids' views about their bodies, and one way to do this is through reading. That's why we've rounded up 11 books that will teach body positivity to your kids.

Filled with charming characters and inspiring messages, your kids will love these uplifting books.