Owen Rooney's Remains Discovered In B.C. 7 Years After He Went Missing

Owen Rooney's family posted this photo of him on Facebook after he went missing.

The body of an Australian man, who went missing seven years ago in B.C., has been found a short distance from where he was last seen alive.

Owen Rooney was last seen on Aug. 14, 2010. He left Boundary Hospital in Grand Forks, B.C. without his belongings after being treated for head injuries from an assault at a party, and was never seen again.

Rooney's mother, Sharron, confirmed his remains had been found in a Facebook post.

Owen Rooney's mother, Sharron, confirmed her son's death in this Facebook post.

"We were notified a few weeks ago that human remains were found at Hardy Mountain BC... 3km from the hospital that Owen went missing from... the DNA results have confirmed it is our Owen," read the post.

She added the family was still processing the news but was comforted by finally having closure.

"We take solace in the fact that we can bring him home to us. Our resolution has been given."

She also thanked the Grand Forks Search and Rescue. Their team found Owen's remains on June 10 during a training exercise.

Sharron Rooney posted this photo of her and her son on Facebook after he went missing.

Owen was an electrician from New South Wales, Australia, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. CBC News wrote he was spending the last summer before his work visa expired with his two sisters.

Global reported Owen had been hitchhiking from a music festival back to Kelowna, where he was staying, when he stopped at the hospital after an altercation left him injured.

The Rooney family spent several months in B.C. looking for Owen when he went missing, and stayed in touch with Canadian authorities after their return to Australia, according to CBC News.

Owen's cause of death is still unknown. His remains are under examination by a coroner.