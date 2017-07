VIRAL

Actor Shia LeBoeuf's expletive-filled arrest video

Actor Shia LaBeouf was arrested July 8 in Georgia, by the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office after he “approached a bystander and a police officer asking for a cigarette,” reports CNN. The actor allegedly “became disorderly, using profanities and vulgar language, when he wasn’t given a cigarette.” The actor has since been released from jail.