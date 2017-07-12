ADVERTISEMENT

The struggle with fertility is a silent one for many couples. Some people don't know what to say to a couple trying to conceive, and others do damage with inappropriate questions or comments. It can lead to painful situations for everyone involved. So often, people just don't talk about it.

But it seems a new ad from a greeting card company has struck a nerve with consumers and started a conversation online about fertility issues and infertility.

American Greetings released a video Monday entitled "Not Alone" that depicts a couple's struggle to get pregnant. The opening scene shows a couple looking at a pregnancy test stick, only to have the woman toss it in the trash bin seconds later. The results are negative.

A scene from American Greetings' recent ad, 'Not Alone,' which depicts a couple's struggle with fertility. (Photo: American Greetings)

"I know it'll happen," her partner says, supportively.

But we see the woman go through other difficult situations — a disappointing doctor's appointment, and then at a baby shower, when a friend notices her sadness.

Being a card commercial and all, the friend naturally gives her a card the next time they're together.

"I can't know what you're feeling," the card says, "But I'm here for you."

Thousands of shares and comments

The emotional clip has elicited lots of response online and has been shared thousands of times so far, with many praising American Greetings for focusing on fertility struggles.

"Thank you so much for doing this. My husband and I have been trying for almost 7 years. IVF starts next spring. No one around me really understands and doesn't ever talk to me about it," one commenter on the company's Facebook page said.

"As someone that has been struggling with infertility for almost 6 years, fertility treatments for 1 & 1/2 years, and 1 miscarriage this hits home! I know this means so much to so many people!" another said.

About 16 per cent of couples in Canada experience infertility. To learn more about what your doctor should be checking for during a fertility exam, check out our interview with fertility expert Dr. Marjorie Dixon.