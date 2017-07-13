ADVERTISEMENT

Weddings are often stressful, but one New Brunswick man took his family's anxiety to a whole new level on Saturday when he was struck by lightning.

JP Nadeau hosted his daughter's wedding in his backyard orchard in Woodstock, N.B. He had just started a speech when he was hit by a bolt.

"I said, 'You know Adam, you are one lucky guy.' And just with 'lucky guy,' all of a sudden there was this 'bam'," he told CTV News Channel.

"The electricity went through the wire, because I was holding a microphone," he told CTV.

"I saw lightning in my hand. I was really freaked out."

JP Nadeau, just after he was struck by lightning on July 8. His daughter, Gilliane Nadeau and her husband, Adam Kimball, look on nearby.

He told the Guardian that he felt a big shock, and went back to talking.

Then the people staffing the sound booth started yelling at him to give them the microphone.

The wedding guests just stared, he said. "They thought I was going to drop dead."

His wife, Maggy Thomas, told CBC News that while the wedding was beautiful, Nadeau's dramatic brush with Mother Nature freaked everyone out.

As for Nadeau himself, he said he's fine, save for a scorch mark on his thumb.

"Even my knee actually feels a bit better," he told CBC.

Also on HuffPost: