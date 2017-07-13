Kim Kardashian Doesn’t Care For Criticism Of Her Daughter’s Faux Corset

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim Kardashian won't be criticized for her parenting choices.

The reality star's four-year-old daughter North was spotted wearing a corset-inspired dress during an outing in New York earlier this week. As a result, Kardashian was immediately attacked for dressing her daughter in an "inappropriate" outfit.

Responding to the criticism, the mom-of-two took to Twitter on Wednesday to defend her decision to dress North in a faux corset.

"I would never put my daughter in a corset!I" she tweeted. "It's a dress I bought that is a cotton fabric that laces up & looks like a corset! Just decoration."

Along with the tweet, Kardashian shared a short clip of the orange dress, revealing that the beige corset with crisscrossing laces on the front was indeed just fabric.

"I think it's really cute," she said, before adding, "It's just fabric, people. It's not a real corset."

I would never put my daughter in a corset!It's a dress I bought that is a cotton fabric that laces up & looks like a corset! Just decoration pic.twitter.com/hZzZLs04sM — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 13, 2017

It's not surprising that some would assume Kardashian had dressed her daughter in a real corset. After all, the reality star and her family are known for their love of waist trainers. Additionally, Kardashian herself often sports corsets during outings in her day-to-day life, such as last month when she wore a corset as a shirt while out and about in New York City.

Unfortunately, despite Kardashian's proof that the corset is fake, many are still concerned about the fashion choices she's making for her daughter.

Kim Kardashian and daughter North West attend Ariana Grande's Dangerous Woman Concert Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Forum Photos via Getty Images)

On Instagram, where a photo of North in the corset dress was posted, many argued that the outfit sexualized the four-year-old and was not appropriate for a child to wear.

"The real question is why is that child wearing a corset who is she trying to be sexy for smh," one wrote.

Another said, "Of course she looks cute, she's a kid exploring her fashion. But this is still grown folk dress up to me. There are a lot of kid cute fashion without being [too] ADULT."

Someone else added, "It's one thing for Kim to dress a certain way, its another to dress a little girl in sexualied attire (sic)."

Although many took issue with North's attire, many of Kardashian's fans defended the mom, saying she shouldn't have to explain her choices as a parent to anyone.

Like many other celebrity moms, Kardashian's parenting has often been the target of criticism. Just last month, for instance, the 36-year-old was mommy-shamed for putting her 18-month-old son Saint in a forward-facing car seat.

Lesson of the day: haters gonna hate, so mamas, just keep doing you.