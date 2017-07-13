ADVERTISEMENT

Sunburns are common in summer but if you're not of the fairer-skinned variety, you've likely never experienced the pain or annoyance of having a bad burn, nor will you ever understand it.

Here we list the top six things people who don't get sunburned don't understand about sunburns to shed some light on what it's like to live with skin that is so easily sun-kissed.

1. The obsession people have with peeling skin from a sunburn

This is seriously gross, but plenty of people do it. While we get that this obsession is similar to those who love watching pimples pop, it still makes us uneasy just thinking about it.

I low key love peeling my skin after a sunburn in a really weird way — David Postic (@davidpostic) July 13, 2017

However, according to Irvine Jessica Borelli, a clinical psychologist and associate professor at the University of California, some people have valid reasons for this obsession.

"Sunburn picking can provide sensory stimulation that is regulating, or induces a sense of calm/peace within the individual," she told Elite Daily. "Others may relish sunburn peeling because they get psychological satisfaction from the experience. Perhaps they experience pleasure or a sense of accomplishment as a result of a sense of completion."

To that we say: to each their own.

2. Putting sunscreen in your hair part

For those who don't burn easily, this can sound like a bizarre phenomenon. But believe it or not, this is a must for some to help prevent their scalp from peeling and looking like they're forever sporting dandruff.

On Twitter, many have revealed the agonies of forgetting to do this simple act before heading out in the sun.

I wore my hair in space buns to work today, forgetting to put sunscreen on my part so now my scalp is burnt. — bailey🌸 (@BaileyElainee) July 4, 2017

You ever forget to put sunscreen on the part in your hair....and then brush it — Katie Denham (@Karden___) May 17, 2017

Sunscreen for my part? Normal.

Head wind blowing my hair in specific spot and exposing my scalp requiring sunscreen? Didn't see that coming. — Bethany Keats (@bethanykeats) September 5, 2016

To avoid getting a scalp burn, Cosmopolitan suggests wearing a hat or scarf, or tying hair up in a protective style, such as a sleeked-back ponytail. And don't forget to put sunscreen on your hairline, too.

3. Turning into a lobster after spending only five minutes in direct sunlight

Like, how?

Although this is an exaggeration, some people really can't spend more than an hour in direct sunlight before getting bad burns. And that's with sunscreen!

That's why many often stick to the shade and apply sunscreen once an hour, on top of wearing long-sleeved tops to protect themselves from the sun.

How is this living, you ask? Honestly, we're not entirely sure. But we understand that it's a definite must when it comes to sun protection. And, for the record, anyone can get a sunburn, not just people with fair skin.

4. Wearing sunscreen in the winter

Nobody wants to smell like sunblock 365 days of the year, which is why it's hard to believe that some people actually wear the lotion all year round – even in winter!

But according to Reader's Digest, you can still get burnt during the cold months, especially if you're doing winter sports. That's because these activities put you at higher risk of UV exposure and the winter weather removes sunscreen faster than it does in the summer.

So if you're not applying (or re-applying) all winter long, it's possible you could end up looking like this:

Parece que me queme un poquito ☹️#wintersunburn #snow A post shared by Cristian Arredondo (@arrecj) on Aug 22, 2016 at 8:52am PDT

5. Getting sunburned through your clothes

This is mindboggling. Although we've heard our friends complain about this before, we just can't believe it's true!

How did I sunburn through my clothes what — ★casey★ (@ohayou_punpun) July 2, 2017

Sunburn through my clothes.



Awesome. — Sinéad O'Hart (@SJOHart) June 20, 2017

The Skin Cancer Foundation states that clothes don't always protect you from the sun, which is why it's important to apply sunscreen under your clothes too. The type of fabric and colour of the clothing are both factors when it comes to protection.

Dr. Martin Weinstock, the chairman of the American Cancer Society's (ACS) Skin Cancer Advisory Group, told CNN, "In general, the easiest way to test if a fabric can protect your skin is to hold it up to the light — if you can see through it, then UV radiation can penetrate it."

Who knew?

6. The pain and suffering that results from a sunburn

Of course sunburns are painful, but for those who've never had more than a tiny red patch appear on their skin, this is just something we'll never understand — much to the dismay of our sun-kissed friends. #sorrynotsorry

Idk what was worse... trying to get a sports bra on after a shower or trying to get it on over a sunburn. 🙃 — MORGS (@morgsswebb) July 12, 2017

My sunburn is hurting and blistering so bad that I haven't been able to wear a bra in 3 days. Oh, and it won't let me sleep at night. 😭 — Taylor Curtis (@TaylorCurtis3) July 3, 2017

When the sunburn kicks in pic.twitter.com/0p3QciNKnw — dacorta (@mattyd__5) July 10, 2017