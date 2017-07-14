Rhode Island Paper Welcomes Trudeau With Comment About His Butt

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses the National Governors Association summer meeting in Providence, R.I. on July 14, 2017.

Where to even begin with this one.

While U.S. President Donald Trump is in France making the first lady of that country feel weird, a Rhode Island paper has run a front-page story covering Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visit by talking about his posterior.

This is an ACTUAL lede to an above-the-fold story for Rhode Island's top paper: "Feeling blue? Google three words: Justin Trudeau butt" #TTT pic.twitter.com/2H68Wsii0I — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 14, 2017

"Feeling blue? Google three words: Justin Trudeau butt," is how the Providence Journal story opens. "With a few taps on the keyboard, uncover a treasure trove of photos, think pieces, and listicles focused on the Canadian prime minister's rear end."

The glowing piece, published Thursday, set up the Canadian prime minister's meeting with the National Governors Association Friday.

It's the sort of comment that would easily split sexists from non-sexists — basically people who aren't the worst — if it were made about a female world leader.

But this being about Trudeau, reaction to the Providence Journal story reinforced the difference in how Canadians and Americans view the prime minister.

Canadian journalists were particularly nonplussed

Trudeau couldn't have paid for a more positive story in a US paper. Some of these quotes... https://t.co/43psVs8iPf pic.twitter.com/1ZWhjP4xkX — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 14, 2017

While Americans were charmed, again, by the Canadian not-Trump leader

.@jacktemp really gets to the bottom of this Trudeau story! https://t.co/9RfSC4WS8z — Ian Donnis (@IanDon) July 14, 2017

I'm screaming at the ridiculousness of the lede in this article. I don't hate it. 😂 https://t.co/6Y4joyuSvC — Candace (@CandyBCEsq) July 14, 2017

Trudeau delivered a speech Friday assuring American leaders of Canada's steadfast dedication to preserving the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Adding a moose-themed twist to his father's famous simile likening bilateral relations to a sleeping elephant, Trudeau stressed the message that Canada is an indispensable trading partner.

"While you, my American friends, may be an elephant, Canada is no mouse. More like a moose. Strong and peaceable, but still massively outweighed," he said.

President Trump campaigned on the promise to rip up the three-country trade deal. Now in office, the U.S. government is expected to release its stance on NAFTA within days.

Formal NAFTA negotiations are set to begin next month.

