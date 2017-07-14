ADVERTISEMENT

Full name: Jovana Borojevic

Occupation: Digital Marketing Strategist

Age: 25

City: Toronto

Height: 5'8

By The Numbers: 304 pounds at my heaviest, currently 165 pounds for a total weight loss of 139 pounds. And I'm still losing!

The Weight Gain: I was a slim child but at the age of eight, I developed a problem with binge and emotional eating. By the time I was 12 I weighed 150 pounds.

The Final Straw: I saw a picture of myself and noticed I gained a lot of weight so I decided it was time to weigh myself for the first time in two years. I expected to see around 250 pounds but the number ended up having a '3' in front of it. I never thought I would be over 300 pounds.

Something inside me went off and I needed to do it all at once.

The Plan of Attack: I changed my life cold turkey. In the first month, I changed my diet and then started working out 4-5 days a week. I also increased my water intake and focused on my portions.

I started my Instagram account as a personal diary that I could look back on and see my progress. I never imagined that it would inspire so many people and turn into what it did today, but I am blessed and happy that it did.

The Food Element: I ate lots of fruits, veggies and protein and cut out starchy carbs sugars, processed junk and packaged food. I haven't counted a single calorie or macro on this journey. I also never followed a diet or style of eating.

Restrictions cause me to fail. As soon as I obsess over numbers, I fail. I knew if I wanted to keep this up forever I needed to do it intuitively because I knew I couldn't focus on counting calories forever. Instead, I focused on portion control.

Story continues below.

Check out more of our inspiring weight loss stories:

Lost It: Weight Loss Success Stories Lost It: Weight Loss Success Stories



1 of 267 Share this slide:





The Exercise Factor: Before I started my journey I led a sedentary lifestyle. I decided to get a trainer to make sure I was doing everything properly. It's like learning a new sport. I also got a gym membership. Within the first year, I lost about 120lbs.

The hardest adjustment was making the commitment as a whole! Going from eating whatever I wanted and never moving from my house to watching what I eat and getting active 4-5 days a week. People usually do this in stages, but something inside me went off and I needed to do it all at once.

The Current Day-To-Day: These days I focus on weight training before cardio. I will usually do 30 minutes to one hour of weights (alternating body parts) and 30 minutes of HIIT (high-intensity interval training). I go to the gym 4-5 days a week and I still see my trainer.

Whenever I hit a plateau, I try to change something up. Whether it's a new workout or incorporating some different foods, I find that it usually helps to "trick" your body. Sometimes a cheat day helps boost my system and get over a plateau!

I am still doing what I always have: I focus on starting fresh every day and staying on track as much as I can. I have good days and bad days, but I always try to focus on my goals and why I started (to be healthy, not to reach a certain weight).

What Motivates You? I was diagnosed with fatty liver before I started my journey. Diabetes and high blood pressure run in my family. I was able to reverse fatty liver but, still, fear of these health issues motivates me.

Also, the amount of happiness I feel and the amount of energy I have now, along with my new adventurous outlook on life, really helps me stay motivated.

Start fresh, forget about the past and do the best you can.

My Advice: Re-commit to yourself each and every morning. We can't dwell on the past. Life isn't perfect so you can't expect your weight loss journey to be. You will slip up, but if you get upset at every slip-up you won't be able to move forward! Start fresh, forget about the past and do the best you can. Stay consistent and do it in a way that is manageable for your life. It's not necessary to go cold turkey! But the No. 1 thing is, don't become obsessed with numbers and scales. Focus on non-scale victories! Focus on how your clothes fit, how happy you are, how much better you feel, how many health conditions you are preventing and how strong and resilient your body and mind really can be.

Final Thoughts: Enjoy what you love in moderation, but stay focused on why you started and keep striving for health.

I am proud of the girl I used to be, who thought she had lost all hope, but knew that she had it inside her to change her life. I am so proud that I was strong and brave enough to take control of my life and health and prove to myself that I could do it. Hey, I'm also proud of all the muscles I've built!

Everything comes with time, and I think everything happened in perfect timing for me.

Do you have a weight loss story to share? Send us an email at CanadaLiving@huffingtonpost.com to be featured on our Lost It series.

Note: This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.