    Canadian Mena Massoud Cast In Aladdin Live-Action Remake

    Markham, Ont. actor will star alongside Will Smith in upcoming Disney film.

    07/15/2017 18:51 EDT | Updated 3 hours ago
    • Ron Nurwisah Audience Development Manager, Social and Video for HuffPost Canada
    David Leyes / IMDB
    Canadian actor Mena Massoud will be Aladdin in Disney's live-action remake.

    Disney has found its new Aladdin.

    Markham, Ont. actor Mena Massoud has been tapped to star in the live-action remake of the animated classic. The studio made the much-anticipated casting announcement on Saturday.

    A relative newcomer to Hollywood, Massoud currently has a recurring role in the Amazon series "Jack Ryan."

    The Egyptian-born actor is a recent graduate of Toronto's Ryerson University

    Disney faced difficulties in casting the leading roles of Aladdin and Jasmine. Director Guy Ritchie reportedly auditioned around 2,000 actors for the two parts, E! News reported.

    The announcement about Massoud's casting comes days after The Hollywood Reporter reported Ritchie was having a hard time finding a 20-something actor of Middle-Eastern or Indian descent who can act and sing.

    But with the news made official, Massoud tweeted his excitement over his upcoming role.

